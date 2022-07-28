No. 15 through No. 6 include DJK, Keith Duncan, Noah Fant, Ricky Stanzi, Marvin McNutt, C. J. Beathard, Drew Tate, Akrum Wadley, T.J. Hockenson, and Fred Russell.
Four of the six offensive lineman include Robert Gallery, Brandon Scherff, Eric Steinbach and Tyler Linderbaum.
5. Ladell Betts
Ladell played and a true freshman in 1998 in Hayden Fry’s last year as head coach for the Hawkeyes. Iowa finished 3-8 that year with Ladell rushing for 679 yards which was a freshman record at the time. He also caught 20 passes for 259 yards and scored five times.
Kirk Ferentz took over in 1999, Iowa finished 1-10, Ladell ran for 857 yards, caught 20 passes for 196 yards and has six touchdowns. The Hawks were 3-9 in 2000 with Ladell running for 1,090 yards with 17 receptions and five scores.
In 2001, Ladell’s senior year, Iowa went 7-5 including a 19-16 win over Texas Tech in the Alamo Bowl. The Hawks first bowl win since 1996. Ladell had 1,060 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also caught 15 passes for 137 yards and one score.
Betts was named second team all-Big Ten his junior and senior years.
Ladell is the only running back in program history to lead the team in rushing all four years.
Ladell was hired by Kirk Ferentz as running back coach for Iowa in 2021.
4. Dallas Clark
Dallas came to Iowa as a walk-on in 1998, Hayden Fry’s last year, and redshirted.
Clark missed the 1999 season due to an injury.
In 2000, Dallas played on special teams and was listed as a linebacker.
The coaching staff decided to move the 6-3, 252 pound athlete to tight end in 2001.
That was a very good move.
Dallas caught 38 passes and four TD’s that year, made honorable mention All-Big Ten and was put on scholarship.
2002 was Clark’s breakout year having 43 receptions and four touchdowns.
Three of those TD catches came against Purdue including a 96 yard score (longest in school history) and the game winning score with 1:07 left.
Dallas won the John Mackey award as the best tight end in college football, was first team All-Big Ten and unanimous All American.
3. Nate Kaeding
A home grown Iowa City West prep, Nate walked on to the football team in 2000 as a freshman and left as the best kicker ever!
In 2000, Nate was 14-22 in field goals, 20-20 on extra points and I remember the fans booing him when he misses a couple of field goals against Ohio State.
2001 saw Nate go 12-17 field goals, 49-50 in extra points and the Hawks finished 7-5.
Nate kicked four field goals in the 19-16 win over Texas Tech win in the Alamo Bowl the winning 47 yard kick with 44 seconds remaining.
2002 had Nate winning the Lou Groza award as the nation’s top kicker.
The West High Trojan was 21-24 in field goals, 57-58 on extra points and scored 120 points.
Nate’s senior year was even better hitting 20-21 field goals and making 40-41 field goals but he finished 2nd for the Lou Groza award.
Nate was consensus All American in 2002 and left Iowa as the all-time leading scorer with 373 which included a touchdown run against Ohio State.
2. Shonn Greene
Shonn is the only Iowa player I know that flunked out of school, came back and became consensus All American as well a winning the Doak Walker award as the nation’s best running g back.
The 5-11, 235 pound running back started as a true freshman in the season opener in 2005 against Ball State. He ran for 116 yards on 18 carries and scored on a six-yard run.
Shonn finished with 173 yards that year.
In 2006, Greene had 205 yards on 32 carries
The world came crashing down in 2007 with Shonn becoming academically ineligible and enrolled at Kirkwood College. It paid off as Shonn set the Iowa single season rushing record with 1,850 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2008. Shonn was the only Division 1 player to run for over 100 yards in all 13 games.
The last time Iowa had a consensus All American running back was in 1939 with Nile Kinnick.
1. Brad Banks
That was tough to pick between Shonn and Brad Banks.
They both had super seasons but Brad’s team was 8-0 and co-Big Ten champs.
Brad started out at Hinds Community College playing wide receiver.
The Florida prep switched to quarterback his second year and the team went 11-1.
Banks played in 10 games after transferring to Iowa in 2001, was 41-68 for 582 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 151 yards on 41 carries and scored twice.
As a senior, Brad started all 13 games and led the Hawks to an 11-2 record.
Brad passed for 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
The 26 TD passes tied Nate Stanley (who did it twice) for second most behind Chuck Long, who had 27.
Banks also ran for 423 yards and scored five times on the ground.
Brad finished second in the Heisman, won the Davey O’Brien award as the nation’s best quarterback, was the AP Player of the year, first team All American and was the offensive MVP in the Big Ten.
How about the game against Northwestern when Brad went 10-10 for 197 yards and three touchdowns? He also ran for 57 yards and scored twice in Iowa’s 62-10 blowout over the Wildcats.
That was a fun team to watch.
Top Offensive Lineman under Captain Kirk
5. Tristan Wirfs
Tristen played as a true freshman in 2017.
The former Mount Vernon prep played in nine games that year with seven starts.
Tristen was honorable mention All-Big Ten and made the All-Big Ten freshman team.
The 6-5, 320 pound lineman started in 12 games as a sophomore in 2018 and was named honorable mention All-Big Ten.
In 2019, Tristen was named first team All American and won the award for the best offensive lineman in the Big Ten.
6. Bryan Bulaga
Bryan played as a true freshman in 2007 and was named to the freshman All Big Ten team.
The 6-5, 312 pound left tackle started all 13 games in 2008 and was named All-Big Ten.
2009 saw Bryan named Big Ten Lineman of the Year, first team All American and first team All-Big Ten.
Both Tristen and Bryan were drafted in the first round on the NFL draft and both have Super Bowl rings.
Another summer is winding down and it’s getting closer to football.
