Last week I talked about the offensive line, tight ends and wide receivers.
This week I’ll look at the quarterbacks, running backs and defensive line.
Iowa QB’s
Spencer Petras should be the starting quarterback for the Hawkeyes.
The 6-5, 231 pound senior from California didn’t play a lot in the Kid’s Day Scrimmage but Kirk Ferentz said he had a lot of good reps in practice already and “We know more about him and like what we’ve seen”.
Spencer said he lost some weight and worked on his quickness at the Manning quarterback camp this summer. Spencer has played in 25 games and has 19 starts. The last two years Spencer has completed 57% of his passes.
In 2020, Spencer had nine touchdowns and five interceptions.
Last year, Petras threw 10 TD’s and nine picks.
He has scored eight touchdowns on the ground including five last year.
For the Hawkeyes to have a really good season, Spencer has to complete at least 64% of his passes.
Iowa gave up 31 sacks last year and the offensive line has to come through.
Alex Padilla (6-1, 200) is a capable backup. Alex has played in 11 games with three starts last year. The former Colorado prep went 55-112 (49.1%) for 636 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions — but 49.1% is not going to cut it in the Big Ten.
Alex does have decent mobility.
Redshirt freshman Joe Labas (6-4, 207) showed some good quickness in the Kids Day Scrimmage but is still a work in progress.
Running Backs
I think Iowa will have a good one-two punch at running back with a couple of freshman as backup.
Leshon Williams (5-10, 210) started at the scrimmage with Gavin Williams (6-0, 214) out with an injury. Leshon had a couple of 3-yard TD runs at the scrimmage and runs really well inside.
Gavin started in the Bowl game with Tyler Goodson sitting out and picked up 98 yards in 16 attempts.
For the season, Gavin ran for 306 yards (4.7 per carry).
Two freshman Kaleb Johnson (6-0, 212) and Jaziun Patterson (5-10, 188) got some reps at the scrimmage.
“They’ve been practicing really well since they got here,” said Kirk Ferentz.
Kaleb is from Ohio and Jaziun is from Florida.
Ladell Betts, Hawkeye running back coach, should get credit for both of those recruits.
Fullbacks
Two seniors lead the way for running backs to follow.
Monte Pottebaum (6-1, 244), and Turner Pallissard (6-0, 243) will be the plow boys that open holes, protect the quarterbacks and sometimes run or catch the ball.
Monte is a converted linebacker that has played in 33 games with eight starts. The former Larchwood prep has 17 career carries for 76 yards and one touchdown. He has also caught seven passes for 48 yards.
Turner is a walk-on and has one rushing attempt.
Both are big, physical and can knock down a linebacker or safety.
Defensive Line
I was watching a rerun of “On Iowa Live” the other day with Reece Morgan and Marvin McNutt as guest. The show came out after Iowa’s spring practice and both of the guests had strong opinions on how good the defense would be starting with the defensive line.
Iowa gave up an average of 19.2 ppg. which was fifth best in the Big Ten.
They also had 31 sacks and led the nation in interceptions with 25 interceptions, a school record.
The Hawkeyes could have an eight man rotation in the d-line including Lucas Van Ness (6-5, 269), who led the Hawks in sacks last year and is listed as a backup left tackle.
Three of the four starters are 3-year letterman.
John Wagner (6-5, 267) has played in 28 games including 14 starts last season and is the top left end. John had two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss last year. The former Des Moines Dowling prep was academic All-Big Ten the last three years and received the Coaches Appreciation Award last season.
Sophomore Ethan Hurkett (6-3, 252) played in three games last year before he was injured and is listed as the No. 2 man at left end. Ethan was first team all-state from Cedar Rapids Xavier and was named Defensive Player of the Year.
Left tackle starts with Noah Shannon (6-0, 289) who has played in 28 games with 15 starts including all 14 last year. Noah was honorable mention All-Big Ten last year and won the Coaches Appreciation Award last year.
Lukas Van Ness is the backup who played in every game and was named Freshman All American. The sophomore from Illinois, who didn’t start last year, had 33 tackles including 8.5 tackles for loss.
Right tackles is Logan Lee (6-5, 275) who has played in 16 games starting all 14 games last season. Logan has 49 career tackles, five tackles for a loss and three sacks.
The junior from Illinois is a preseason second team All-Big Ten pick and won the Team Hustle Award on defense.
Sophomore Yahya Black (6-5, 306) is Logan’s backup. Yahya has played in 18 games and is that big body you need in the middle.
Senior Joe Evans (6-2, 243) is back at right end. Joe is a former walk-on that played quarterback for Ames in high school. Evans has played in 29 games, has 13 tackles for loss and 12 sacks Joe has a motor like LeRoy Smith, a 6-2, 245 pound All American defensive end who played for Iowa from 1988-91.
Deontae Craig (6-3, 266) is the backup and played in 11 games last year.
A wildcard in the mix who had a great Kids Day scrimmage is true freshman Aaron Graves (6-5, 271). Aaron showed some good pressure at the scrimmage with power and quickness.
As a senior in high school, Aaron was named MaxPreps National Player of the Year.
Graves, who prepped in Dayton, Iowa, committed to Iowa as a freshman in high school.
“It would be crazy to say, ‘We’re going to redshirt him’,” said Kirk Ferentz. “It would be stupid on our part right now. He belongs on the field with the older guys. He goes hard and makes them work, which makes us have better practices.”
Next week I’ll look at the linebackers, defensive backs and special teams.
All three have preseason All American candidates.