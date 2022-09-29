IOWA CITY — From Thursday, September 22 to Friday, October 21, Johnson County Public Health asks the Johnson County community to participate in an online health survey to inform the Community Health Improvement Plan.
This Community Health Assessment is part of a larger community health assessment strategy called HealthyJoCo,” said JCPH Public Health Systems Analyst, Jamie Gade. “JCPH staff and student interns will be conducting other surveys at community locations across the county as well.”
Those who live, work, play, and learn in Johnson County are eligible to take this assessment via the survey link, as well as at the following partner sites:
Center for Worker Justice
1556 S 1st Avenue #C, Iowa City, IA 52240
CommUnity Food Pantry at Pepperwood Plaza
1045 Highway 6 East, Iowa City, IA 52240
Iowa City Free Medical Clinic
2440 Towncrest Dr, Iowa City, IA 52240
North Liberty Library
520 W Cherry St #9797, North Liberty, IA 52317
HealthyJoCo is a collaborative comprised of JCPH staff and community leaders that help oversee and provide direction for health assessment efforts. These assessment efforts will ultimately identify health priorities in Johnson County by spring of 2023. “Our goal is to make sure identified health priorities reflect what the community tells us, which is why we are collecting information from the community in multiple ways.”
The health department urges residents to take the time to answer the 20-minute survey as well as learn more about the community health assessment process.