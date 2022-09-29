IOWA CITY — From Thursday, September 22 to Friday, October 21, Johnson County Public Health asks the Johnson County community to participate in an online health survey to inform the Community Health Improvement Plan.

This Community Health Assessment is part of a larger community health assessment strategy called HealthyJoCo,” said JCPH Public Health Systems Analyst, Jamie Gade. “JCPH staff and student interns will be conducting other surveys at community locations across the county as well.”

