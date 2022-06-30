JOHNSON COUNTY — Homeowners in unincorporated Johnson County and its smaller communities who would like to have greener and healthier lawns, without the use of chemicals, can apply to have 50 percent of the costs reimbursed, up to $2,000, through the County’s new Soil Health Program. Homeowners who wish to participate must be pre-approved by the County and use a contractor from a pre-selected list.
The program goal is to restore soil quality and increase the ability of lawns to absorb water, which reduces runoff into streams. The soil quality restoration process involves deep-tine aeration, which removes small plugs of earth from the lawn and allows air to penetrate the soil to promote plant growth. After aeration, clean compost is overlaid on the lawn.
Residents of unincorporated Johnson County as well as those who live in Hills, Lone Tree, Oxford, Shueyville, Solon, Swisher and University Heights are eligible to apply for the program. Residents of Coralville, Iowa City, North Liberty and Tiffin are not eligible for the County program and should check with their cities about similar healthy lawn options.
For more information, contact Kasey Hutchinson, Soil and Water Conservation Coordinator, or Becky Soglin, Sustainability Coordinator, in the Johnson County Planning, Development and Sustainability Department at soilhealthprogram@johnsoncountyiowa.gov or 319-356-6083.