Hess earns Academic All-Big Ten honors
IOWA CITY– Madysen Hess, of Solon, was one of more than 130 University of Iowa student-athletes named to the 2021 Spring Academic All-Big Ten team.
Hess, a junior, is a member of Iowa’s rowing program, majoring in elementary education.
Five Iowa teams: baseball, softball, rowing, men’s tennis and women’s golf; achieved school-record totals for number of student-athletes honored. 2021 is the second straight season the softball program set a record; men’s tennis tied the record it set in 2008.
A total of 2,445 students competing in spring and at-large sports were honored, including 240 in baseball, 184 in softball, 340 in women’s rowing, 92 in men’s and 94 in women’s golf, 170 in men’s and 176 in women’s lacrosse, 91 in men’s and 92 in women’s tennis, 286 in men’s and 397 in women’s track and field and 89 in men’s (representing fencing, rifle and pistol, rowing and volleyball) and 194 in women’s (representing bowling, fencing, ice hockey, lightweight rowing, rifle and pistol, sand volleyball, synchronized swimming and water polo) at-large sports.
Seventy-seven student-athletes carried a perfect grade point average, including Iowa’s Stephanie Herzog of women’s golf and Jamie Kofron, Leah Kralovetz, and Marissa Mueller of Iowa women’s track and field.
To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team, as verified by being on the official squad list as of May 1 for spring sports, enrolled fulltime at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.