DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has announced two additional Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food assistance programs for families with eligible children.

The federal Continuing Appropriations Act, 2021 and Other Extensions Act allows states to issue emergency food assistance benefits for the Summer 2022 for Children Under Six and the Summer 2022 for School-Aged Children P-EBT programs.

