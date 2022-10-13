DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has announced two additional Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food assistance programs for families with eligible children.
The federal Continuing Appropriations Act, 2021 and Other Extensions Act allows states to issue emergency food assistance benefits for the Summer 2022 for Children Under Six and the Summer 2022 for School-Aged Children P-EBT programs.
The Summer 2022 for Children Under Six program provides $391 per eligible child who received SNAP benefits during the months of June, July, and August 2022. Benefits will be issued to the family’s SNAP-EBT card between October 11 and 20.
The Summer 2022 for School Aged Children program provides $391 per child who were in grades K-12 during the 21-22 school year. Additional information, including eligibility details, can be found on our web site (link below). Issuance details are being finalized, but it is anticipated that benefits will be issued to eligible children on new EBT cards mailed by the end of November.
These programs are in addition to the School Year 21-22 for Children Under Six program announced last month.
“High food costs have affected every Iowan, and we hear every day how low income parents continue to struggle to meet their children’s nutritional needs,” said Janee Harvey, HHS’ Division Administrator of Adult, Child, and Family Services. “These additional benefits will make it a little bit easier for parents to make ends meet and provide healthy, and nutritious meals for their children.”