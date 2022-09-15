DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has announced the distribution plan for Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food assistance benefits for eligible Iowa children under the age of six.
The federal Continuing Appropriations Act, 2021 and Other Extensions Act allows states to issue emergency food assistance benefits to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households with children under the age of six who were impacted by pandemic-related school changes and closures in their area.
P-EBT for children under age six is limited to those children who received SNAP benefits between September 2021 and May 2022. The P-EBT benefits for children under six will be loaded on the household’s existing SNAP card between now and September 20.
The monthly amount for each eligible child is $22.01 for September 2021 through December 2021, and $21.15 for the months of January 2022 through May 2022. P-EBT benefits will only be distributed for those months that the child received SNAP.
“Food costs in Iowa hit historic highs in 2022, making it hard for low-income parents to meet the nutritional needs of their children. These additional benefits will make it easier for parents to put healthy and nutritious food on their table,” said Janee Harvey, HHS Division Administrator of Adult, Child, and Family Services.