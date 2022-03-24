Savannah’s Stookey receives a Certificate of Achievement from University of Dubuque Chairman of the Board of Trustees Joseph Chlapaty and his spouse Linda on Feb. 18 during the Second Century Scholars Program.
More than 50 high school seniors, including Savannah Stookey from Solon, attended the University of Dubuque’s Second Century Scholars Program Feb. 18, on campus.
The program awards two renewable full-tuition scholarships, as well as significant one-time scholarships, to incoming first-year University of Dubuque (UD) students showing a wide-ranging curiosity about the world, a strong capacity for self-discipline and a passion for academic excellence servicing their communities.
“These are students who will perpetuate the Mission of the University of Dubuque in thought, word, and deed,” said Lara Fluhr, director of admission at UD.
In order to be considered for a Second Century Scholars Award, students must have a minimum high school grade point average of 3.7 and participate in the scholars’ day on campus. The day included a series of interviews and a writing exercise. Additionally, students learned about the UD’s Scholar-Leader Honors Program and met with faculty and students. The day concluded with a dinner and recognition ceremony.
Students were presented a Certificate of Achievement by UD Chairman of the Board of Trustees Joseph Chlapaty and his spouse Linda during the recognition ceremony.