SOLON– Hills Bank, as part of its Classroom Cash program, donated $1,237.43 to the Solon Community School District. The funds support programs and services enhancing student educational experiences.
Since 2004, $42,782.26 was donated to the Solon Community School District. Classroom Cash card holders have earned a total of over $1.2 million for participating area schools. With every swipe of their Hills Bank debit card, over 12,600 customers generate donations from Hills Bank to their designated public school district or private school in our local communities. There is no charge to the school or to customers; it’s just a great way to make a difference for area students.
“A vital part of Hills Bank’s mission is to give back to our community,” said Dwight O. Seegmiller, President and CEO, Hills Bank. “This program allows our customers to help simply by swiping their Hills Bank debit card. The more they use their card, the more our community schools benefit.”
For more information about participating in Classroom Cash, simply visit www.HillsBank.com/ClassroomCash or any Hills Bank location.