IOWA CITY — Seven Solon High School student athletes: Calla Foster, Georgia Havlicek, Grace Hoeper, Claire Leone, Avery Mann, Tatum Holtkamp, and Ella Vernon, are swimming for Iowa City High this season.

Hoeper, a sophomore, tied with Iowa City West High-Liberty High’s Jade Roghair (senior) with two gold medals apiece in City High’s Little Hawk Invitational Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Mercer Park Aquatic Center in Iowa City. Hoeper won the 50-yard freestyle in 24.16 seconds and the 100-yard butterfly in 57.61 seconds.

