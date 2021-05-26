DES MOINES– The Solon Spartan Track and Field program captured 24th place this year at the Class 3A state track and field meet held at Drake Stadium, in Des Moines, with 10 team points. Pella captured first with 80.5, ADM was second with 75 and Dallas Center-Grimes stood atop the final podium spot with 44.
“We were extremely proud of the way we represented Solon and the Solon community in Des Moines at the state track meet. When you experience success, it is not because of the individual, we call it Sharing the Spotlight,” stated Head Coach Mark Sovers. “Someone has invested in you, and provided opportunities for you to be successful. Track and field provides a unique opportunity for a culture of investment.”
Athletes are as invested in the success of their teammates as they are their own, he noted.
“We believe we were able to take steps towards this, during the season, and then put it on display when it matters the most,” he said. “We want to thank all of the people in our lives who are right there beside us no matter what and help provide the opportunities for us to be the best version of who we are.”
Solon’s Colton Hoffman led the Spartans’ performances at the state meet, falling just short of the podium, with a fourth-place finish in the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.31.
Hoffman combined talents with Trin Eidahl, Blake Timmons and Brayden Rickertsen competing in the sprint medley relay capturing sixth place with a time of 1:34.77. It was a season’s best time for the combination, setting a new school record in Rickertsen’s first time as anchor leg this season.
The fourth- and sixth-place finishes capped the Spartans’ Saturday performances.
Ben DeValk served double duty as well, competing for the Spartans in the 800-meter and the 1,600-meter events. DeValk ran to a 16th-place finish in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:38.27 and a 17th-place showing in the 800-meter run posting a time of 2:02.35.
The Spartans finished 24th as a team, Coach Sovers elaborated, based upon place-winning performances by the team. He reiterated Hoffman’s performances, medalling with sixth place in the high jump, medalling for the fourth in the 100-meter dash, and combining for medals with sprint medley teammates Eidahl, Timmons and Rickertsen for sixth, along with DeValk’s performances in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs.
He also went on to acknowledge Adam Smith’s 143-10 performance in the discus finishing 11th; Rickertsen’s 400-meter dash 10th-place finish in 50.75 and Jeremy Bachus’ 22nd-place in 53.38; Brady Mullen and Brady Jeworrek competed in the high hurdles taking 17th place (16.26) and 22nd place (16.66), respectively; the 4x800-meter relay team of DeValk, Ty Becicka, Michael Yeomans and Tyler Bilskie racing to a 15th-place finish in 8:24.74; the distance medley team placed 23rd, in 3:47.61, with Michael Pipolo, Grant Gerdin, Bo Janssen and Bilskie; the 13th-place finish of the 4x400-meter relay team in 3:30.61 by Timmons, Rickertsen, Janssen and Bachus; and the shuttle hurdle team of Jackson Ryan, Mullen, Nash Kotar and Jeworrek, albeit they were disqualified.
Coach Sovers remained positive when asked about the future a program seemingly able to consistently evolve.
“Our seniors did a great job of leading the way this year and leaving a positive impact on the Track and Field program,” Coach Sovers extolled. “Moving forward, we are excited about the depth we have coming back throughout our lineup. The culture established this year is a big credit to our track and field athletes, and will be a solid foundation moving forward. When a culture can center success around people, success will follow.
“We are really looking forward to a bright future and at the same time take some time to reflect on the moment and smile,” he added. “We wish our seniors the best moving forward and want to thank them for taking Solon Spartan track and field to a better place.”