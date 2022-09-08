WEST DES MOINES — Why should you plant trees on your hog farm? For Aaron & Kali Wenger of Fayette County, a lot of consideration went into the decision to establish a windbreak on their farm. By utilizing the Green Farmstead Partner Program, the Wengers can be confident in their investment in the farm’s future.
First and foremost, Aaron & Kali were well aware of the aesthetic and visual screening benefits of planting trees. Additionally, the trees will help to control snow so it’s not deposited on driveways, feed bunks, pit fans or roofs, reduce odor, and conserve energy in livestock buildings.
All livestock farmers are eligible for the Green Farmstead Partner Program, no matter the type or size of operation. So, how do you get started?
The best place to begin is to personally assess your farm site, determine your goals and develop a timeline for when you would want to start and complete your project. However, we understand that it can be difficult to know how to start the process. That is why we are here! If you have questions, are unsure of what your best options are or would just like some ideas, call the Coalition at 800.932.2436.
By utilizing the Green Farmstead Partner Program, you will also be connected to a network landscape & nursery experts that are available to design a cost-effective and time-efficient windbreak for your farm.
Green Farmstead Partner Program
Thanks to the help of Trees Forever and the Iowa Nursery and Landscape Association, we are able to provide this program to farmers across the state of Iowa.
With the help of 28 nursery professionals around the state, this unique initiative provides guidance to farmers who want to plant trees and shrubs.
The Green Farmstead Partner program offers assistance whether you are building a new site, have been in the business for years, or you simply want to update your existing grove.