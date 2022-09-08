trees for hog farms

WEST DES MOINES — Why should you plant trees on your hog farm? For Aaron & Kali Wenger of Fayette County, a lot of consideration went into the decision to establish a windbreak on their farm. By utilizing the Green Farmstead Partner Program, the Wengers can be confident in their investment in the farm’s future.

First and foremost, Aaron & Kali were well aware of the aesthetic and visual screening benefits of planting trees. Additionally, the trees will help to control snow so it’s not deposited on driveways, feed bunks, pit fans or roofs, reduce odor, and conserve energy in livestock buildings.

