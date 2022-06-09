DES MOINES– The Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) recognized its 2022 All-State and All-District Girls Soccer Teams on June 3.
Solon junior Morgan Link was named to the Class 1A All-State Second Team and recognized on the Class 1A Northeast All-District First Team as a midfielder. Link played in all 20 games as a starter amassing eight assists, took 99 shots, 54 of which were on goal resulting in 23 points and scored on one penalty kick for the 2022 season as reported on varsitybound.com on June 6.
Rose McAtee, Alex Locke, Maria Milliman and Alex Paisley received Class 1A Northeast All-District Second Team Recognition.
McAtee, a freshman, was named as a forward starting all 20 games this season amassing two assists while taking 66 shots with 42 on goal and scoring 12 goals for the Lady Spartans.
Locke, a senior, was recognized as a defender for her performance starting all 20 games this season, recording two assists and scoring five goals when taking 19 shots, 11 of which were on goal.
Milliman, a junior, was also named among the defenders. Milliman started all 20 of the Lady Spartans games.
Paisley, a junior, was named as a goalkeeper, starting 19 games in the 2022 season, credited for 1460 minutes protecting the goal, allowing just ten goals while being credited for 38 saves.
Established in 1986, the IGCA is the only association of athletic directors and girls’ coaches dedicated to promoting the achievements of the Iowa Girl, her coach and all those supporting them. Members of the IGCA also are members of the oldest high school coaches association in the nation, the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA), governed exclusively by active coaches.
The IGCA Class 1A Northeast All-State Second Team:
Forwards: Clara Teigland (Treynor), Ella Klusman (CBSA), Georgia Paulson (Underwood), Grace Sutton (Vinton-Shellsburg), Greta Rothe (Washington), Mayzi Weig (Nevada), Nikayla Youngblut (Waterloo Columbus), Raegan Wicks (Harlan), Savannah Schneider (Hudson) and Tieler Hull (Underwood).
Midfielders: Abby Davis (Vinton-Shellsburg), Jada Newburgh (Bishop Heelan), Mariah Nolting (Logan-Magnolia), Morgan Link (Solon), Raegan Ward (Underwood), Sadie Schaaf (Treynor), Sophia Hoffman (DNH), Spurlock Kailey (Center Point-Urbana) and Tessa Borwick (Nevada).
Defenders: Anna Helton (CBSA), Clare Kelly (Van Meter), Gracie Rooney (Bishop Helen), Greta Regenwether (Hudson), Joslyn Helgens (DM Christian), Klair Hiem (Denver), Megan McGuire (DM Christian) and Morgan Jennings (Assumption).
Goalies: Maddie Dunham (Nevada), Maren Miller (DM Christian) and Preslie Arbaugh (Tri-Center).
The Class 1A State Coach of the Year was Dan Webster (DM Christian).
The IGCA Class 1A Northeast All-District First Team:
Forwards: Camille Landphair (DNH), Emily Bowe (Center Point-Urbana), Grace Gaarde (IC Regina), Grace Sutton (Vinton-Shellsburg), Jade Jackson (Assumption), Nikayla Youngblut (Waterloo Columbus) and Savannah Schneider (Hudson).
Midfielders: Abby Davis (Vinton-Shellsburg), Gracen Ruggles (Assumption), Morgan Link (Solon), Sophia Hoffman (DNH) and Spurlock Kailey (Center Point-Urbana).
Defenders: Greta Regenwether (Hudson), Klair Heim (Denver), Maddie Daily (Center Point-Urbana) and Nataly Bahns (Assumption).
Goalie: Becca DuFour (Waterloo Columbus).
The IGCA Class 1A Northeast All-District Second Team:
Forwards: Camille Landphair (DNH), Emily Bowe (Center Point-Urbana), Mahayla Olson (GR-GC), Rose McAtee (Solon) and Savannah Stout (CV Christian).
Midfielders: Adrianna Gallen (Waterloo Columbus), Ashlie Meyer (Vinton-Shellsburg), Grace Hennessy (Denver), Molly Grote (Union), Saffron McNamara (IC Regina) and Sophia Schneider (Hudson).
Defenders: Alex Locke (Solon), Anaka Hosch (Maquoketa), Bree Swenson (Vinton-Shellsburg), Finley Hall (West Liberty), Katie Hall (West Liberty), Katie Clark (GR-GC), Lexie Fager (DNH), Madelyn Greve (IC Regina), Maria Milliman (Solon), Maya Lapan-Islas (Vinton-Shellsburg), Olivia Surma (Waterloo Columbus) and Sydney Lorang (West Delaware).
Goalies: Alex Paisley (Solon), Alyssa Griffith (Vinton-Shellsburg), Dawsen Dorsey (Assumption), Iva Senio (West Branch) and Miranda Tyler (DNH).
The Class 1A Northeast District Coach of the Year was Kevin Schmidt of Center Point-Urbana.