This week’s flashback game was the first game of the season in 1997.
The Hawkeyes beat the Arizona Wildcats 21-20 at Kinnick stadium.
Three Wildcat turnovers resulted in Iowa touchdowns.
Does that sound familiar?
Iowa forced two fumbles in the first quarter 30 seconds apart. The first one was recovered by Vernon Rollins in the end zone for the Hawkeyes’ first score. Ten seconds later, Billy Ennis-Inge caused another fumble, and two plays later, Matt Sherman found Damon Gibson to put Iowa up 14-7.
Tom Knight intercepted a pass to start the third quarter.
Sedrick Shaw scored six plays later breaking an Iowa record with his 25th career touchdown.
Sedrick finished with 115 yards on 23 tackles.
Vernon Rollins had eight tackles and was voted Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.
The Hawkeye defense forced five turnovers.
Hawkeye Offense Sees the Light?
To say the Iowa offense has struggled a little this year would be like saying the 1973 Iowa football team had a tough year (the Hawks were 0-11).
This wasn’t a great offense by any means but it complimented the defense and special teams.
Iowa came into the game averaging 13.7 points, 92.3 yards on the ground, and 125.5 yards passing.
Against the Scarlet Knights the Hawks put up 27 points, 129 yards rushing, and 148 yards passing.
I know this isn’t Michigan (who Iowa plays this Saturday) or Ohio State (who Iowa plays October 22) but this is a pretty good Rutgers team that gave up an average of 32 yards on the ground and 14 points per game.
The Knights were 3-0 beating Boston College 22-21 and Temple 16-14.
The Hawkeye defense is really stepping up. Iowa has given up 23 points in the first four games.
That is the least-fewest since 1956 when the Hawks gave up 20 in the first four games.
The 1956 team went 9-1, won the Big Ten, and the Rose Bowl for the first time.
Hawkeye Defense
When your first two scores come off their defense, you know you have something pretty special in the works.
The Iowa D has outscored the Iowa offense in two of the four games so far.
Cooper DeJean is going to be a special player for the Hawkeyes. The sophomore from Odebolt, Iowa (pop. 866) not only made a big play with his third interception in three games but cut across the field showing great running ability and scoring from 45 yards out for Iowa’s first score.
Kirk Ferentz said he wishes he could have three or four like Cooper because he can play all four positions in the defensive backfield.
“He’s been very impressive and we had him make punt returns today,” said coach Ferentz. “Whatever he does, he seem to do well.”
Cooper played quarterback in high school and had eight interceptions on defense.
Cooper only had one scholarship offer by a Division One school.
“The best part of our defense is our communications,” said Cooper. “We’re watching film together during the week and then we see things on the field and communicate with each other so I think that what makes our defense go.”
Sebastian Castro forced a fumble three minutes later, Kaevon Merriweather picked it up and scored from 30 yards out, and the Hawks were up 14-3.
For the season, Iowa is giving up an average of 5.8 points, 73 yards rushing (2.2 per rush), and 163 yards passing per game.
The Hawks had three sacks, five tackles for a loss, one forced fumble, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and five quarterback hurries. Merriweather also had a pick that he returned 33 yards.
The front four of Iowa put pressure on the Knights’ quarterback all night and made some big hits on their QB. It seemed like more than five quarterback hurries.
“They made it tough for him (Rutgers QB) to get comfortable,” said the head man. “A lot of good play on the defensive side. The take aways, and we did a good job of protecting the football.”
Two weeks in a row with no turnovers.
Defensively Seth Benson made nine tackles, Jack Campbell had eight, and Quinn Schulte and Cooper had seven apiece.
The schedule will get tougher but it’s been a great showing so far.
Iowa Offense
I thought the Hawkeye offensive line did their best blocking of the season.
“We’re making progress there,” said coach Ferentz. “Still plenty of room for growth but we’re on the right track.”
Leshon Williams, back after missing last week because his father died, pounded out 64 yards on 11 carries (5.8). Kaleb Johnson and Gavin Williams ran for 58 and 17 yards respectively giving Iowa three solid ball carriers.
Leshon and Gavin each had two receptions.
Sam LaPorta had a game high four receptions for 77 yards. Spencer Petras was decent going 11-17 for 148 yards.
For the season, Spencer is 48-94 (51%) with one touchdown and two picks.
Iowa had a nice drive to open the second half with Lashon Williams scoring from the two.
“It was a good drive that took about five minutes off the clock,” said coach Ferentz. “A lot of good plays on that drive.”
Iowa Special Teams
Tory Taylor averaged 42.6 with four inside the 20.
“Can’t say enough about Tory,” said Captain Kirk. “By my count he had one on the ten and then the other three inside the 10. That is a huge plus anytime you do that.”
Drew Stevens was 2-2 on field goals. The second one was a 51 yard kick, and you know it’s your day when it hits the left upright and goes in.
Iowa hosts Michigan, who were ranked 4th last week, at 11 a.m. in Kinnick.
This will be a big test.
The Wolverines crushed the Hawkeyes 42-3 in the Big Ten championship game last year.
I’m sure the Hawks will remember that and Kinnick should be rocking.