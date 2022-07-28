DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Education today was awarded nearly $100,000 through a competitive grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and supported by matching funds from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship aimed at connecting Iowa schools with local and regional farmers to incorporate fresh, locally grown food in school meals.

This is the second consecutive Farm-to-School Grant awarded to the Department to support programs that increase the availability of local foods in schools and provide educational programming on sustainability and the impact of healthy eating on overall wellness. The Department is partnering with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and Iowa State Extension and Outreach to bring an array of expertise to help ensure sustainability of programming and successful outcomes.

