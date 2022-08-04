WEST DES MOINES — At this year’s Iowa State Fair, August 11-21, Iowa Farm Bureau invites all fair-goers to celebrate “United We Farm” at Farm Bureau Park located on the Grand Concourse by playing free, low-touch games to win prizes and visiting with Iowa farmers.

“With so much divisiveness in the world today, we want to share the message with Iowans and fairgoers that farmers remain united,” says Iowa Farm Bureau President Brent Johnson. “We’re united in caring for our livestock, the environment and our communities. We’re united in our efforts to protect water quality and enhance sustainability on our family farms. And we’re united in finding innovative ways to meet consumer demand. We know that more and more consumers are removed from the farm and may have questions about how their food is grown and raised, and Farm Bureau Park is a great place to visit with a farmer, get your questions answered and have some fun playing games for prizes.”

