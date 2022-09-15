WEST DES MOINES — The Iowa Farm Bureau Political Action Committee (PAC) has designated Senator Chuck Grassley, Governor Kim Reynolds and Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig as a ‘Friend of Agriculture’ for the 2022 general election.

Guided by grassroots input from every county Farm Bureau in the state, Senator Grassley, Governor Reynolds and Secretary Naig were selected based on support of Farm Bureau policies and commitment to Iowa’s farm families and agricultural economy.

