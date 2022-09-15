WEST DES MOINES — The Iowa Farm Bureau Political Action Committee (PAC) has designated Senator Chuck Grassley, Governor Kim Reynolds and Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig as a ‘Friend of Agriculture’ for the 2022 general election.
Guided by grassroots input from every county Farm Bureau in the state, Senator Grassley, Governor Reynolds and Secretary Naig were selected based on support of Farm Bureau policies and commitment to Iowa’s farm families and agricultural economy.
Candidates earn the Friend of Agriculture designation by supporting issues that directly impact Iowa’s agricultural economy, farm families, and their communities.
Grassley, Reynolds and Naig have a proven track record of leading the way on issues that matter to Farm Bureau members. They each understand and have demonstrated that agriculture, both crops and livestock, are key to growing a more prosperous Iowa.
“With one in every five Iowans employed in agriculture and ag-related industries, we must elect leaders such as Senator Grassley, Governor Reynolds and Secretary Naig, who will continue to be champions for agriculture and the hard-working Iowa families who make their living feeding and fueling the world,” said Boone County farmer and IFBF PAC Chair, Kriss Haglund. “From conservation and water quality efforts to increased biofuels promotion and usage, to tax reform and job growth, Senator Grassley, Governor Reynolds and Secretary Naig have earned Iowa Farm Bureau’s endorsement and we need to keep them working to make our great state even better.”
