WEST DES MOINES- The Iowa Health Care Association (IHCA) Foundation has announced the winners of its 2021 scholarship program. Seventy-two Iowans were awarded scholarships, totaling $160,000, to pursue an education in health care.
Local award winners included:
John W. & Kimberly D. Grubb Registered Nurse (RN) Scholarship Recipient — Pauline Gikonyo, Solon Retirement Village, Solon
IHCA Member Employee Scholarship Recipients — Abigail Cross, Solon Retirement Village, Solon (SE); Jack Felton, Solon Retirement Village, Solon (SE); Melissa Reed, Solon Retirement Village, Solon (SE)
“The IHCA Foundation is committed to helping develop experienced professionals to meet the growing needs of Iowans for long-term care. This year, we have expanded our scholarship program to meet the needs of these professionals, whether they are a student just joining the profession, an experienced veteran who wants to transfer their medical experience to long-term care, or a tenured long-term care employee seeking a higher degree of education. This scholarship program provides an important opportunity for the recipients to build knowledge and skills in a critically important profession,” said Lori Ristau, executive director, IHCA Foundation. “These scholarship recipients are to be commended for their dedication and commitment to pursuing such a noble profession of helping others.”
The IHCA Foundation scholarship program includes the following types of scholarships:
John W. & Kimberly D. Grubb Registered Nurse (RN) Scholarship — This $6,000 scholarship is sponsored by the John R. and Zelda Z. Grubb Charitable Foundation, and it is for employees of IHCA member organizations pursuing an RN degree. Eleven of these scholarships were awarded.
Member Employee Scholarship Program — This $1,500 scholarship is for current employees working for an IHCA member organization and seeking to advance their health care education. Twenty-five of these scholarships were awarded.
Scholarship applicants are evaluated by the IHCA Foundation Board of Directors based upon the applicant’s experience, recommendations and future educational and career goals in long-term care.
Founded in 1988 by the Iowa Health Care Association (IHCA), the mission of the IHCA Foundation is to foster excellence in long-term care for Iowans by building a stronger workforce. The IHCA Foundation carries out this mission by empowering individuals to reach their career goals in the long-term care profession through scholarships, career education and career access programs. IHCA Foundation programs help support career opportunities available in the long-term care continuum, including nursing facilities, assisted living programs, residential care facilities, senior living communities and home health agencies.