DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (Iowa HHS) is in the process of significant organizational change. The Iowa Departments of Public Health and Human Services recently came together as one agency to strengthen coordination among existing services and provide more comprehensive services to all Iowans. This initiative continues with a significant focus on how we serve children and families in Iowa.

This includes assessing how we do our work and building an organizational structure and system that supports the changing needs in our state.

Recommended for you