Iowa Learning Farms (ILF), the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach conservation and water quality education program, hosts “Conservation On Tap,” Tuesday, May 24, from 6-7 p.m. at Backpocket Brewery, in Coralville. The in-person event will provide local farmers, landowners and interested Iowans with a chance to discuss conservation practices and ask questions.
“Our intent with this event is to help build community through encouraging farmers to talk with their neighbors and ILF about topics important within the community, what keeps them up at night, what challenges they see with conservation practices, and what they want to learn more about,” said Liz Ripley, ILF conservation and cover crop outreach specialist. “There will be no formal presentations or agenda, just a chance to talk, ask questions, listen and learn while enjoying a beverage and provided food. We are looking forward to learning alongside everyone else who attends.”
ISU hosts at the event include Matt Helmers, Iowa Nutrient Research Center director, Catherine DeLong, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach water quality program manager, and Liz Ripley, ILF conservation and cover crop outreach specialist. Backpocket Brewery head brewer Luke Jipp also joins in the conversations as to why water quality matters for brewing.
This Conservation On Tap event is produced in collaboration with ISU’s Conservation Learning Group. To ensure adequate space and food, RSVP for the Backpocket Brewery Conservation On Tap event by calling 515-294-5429 or email ilf@iastate.edu.
Established in 2004, Iowa Learning Farms is building a Culture of Conservation by encouraging adoption of conservation practices. Farmers, researchers and ILF team members are working together to identify and implement the best management practices that improve water quality and soil health while remaining profitable. Partners of Iowa Learning Farms include the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Iowa Department of Natural Resources, EPA Section 319 Grant Program and GROWMARK, Inc.