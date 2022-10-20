For the second year in a row, the men’s basketball team lost a consensus All American.
Two years ago it was Luka Garza. Last year it was Keagan Murray but the Hawkeyes are still believing they can compete for a Big Ten title again the year.
Last year Iowa was picked 9th in the preseason by the media.
The Hawks finished 26-10, 16-8, and were tied for 4th in the Big Ten.
Iowa won the Big Ten tournament beating Northwestern, Rutgers, Indiana, and Purdue.
It will be tough to replace Jordan Bohannon, one of the greatest 3-point shooters ever in college basketball. And, Keagan Murray, who led the Big Ten in scoring and was consensus All
American and won the Karl Malone award as the nation’s top forward.
The cupboard isn’t bare with Keagan’s twin brother Kris (6-8) back along with starters Tony Perkins (6-4), Patrick McCaffery (6-9), Filip Rebraca (6-9) and Conner McCaffery (6-6) the Swiss Army knife of the Hawkeyes.
I sat down with Bobby Hansen, who was a former Hawkeye and NBA star and has done color for Hawkeye radio for 31 years.
“The crazy part is losing Keagan Murray to the NBA but his twin brother is still here,” said Bobby who won an NBA title with Michael Jordan. “We got Kris to come back which made us all happy as Hawkeye fans. He’s the cornerstone and then you have guys that really stepped up at the end of the year.”
Kris Murray
Murray (6-8, 220) has already been picked as preseason All-Big Ten and was Iowa’s leading scorer (9.7) and rebounder (4.3) off the bench. He had 29 points against Indiana last season shooting 12-18 from the floor and pulling down 11 rebounds.
“He’s a very even tempered guy,” said Fran McCaffery at media day last week. “He’s also really smart. He knows what he’s capable of and he knows what our team needs of him.”
Tony Perkins
Tony (6-4, 205) is built like a linebacker and came on strong last year. He started the last 15 games last year averaging 7.4 points, shot 80% from the free throw line and was third in steals with 32.
“Tony is absolutely fearless,” said coach McCaffery. “He was like that in high school. That kid is a gamer. I’d go to war with him any day.”
Filip Rebraca
Filip (6-9, 230) is in his second year at Iowa after transferring from the University of North Dakota. Filip started all 36 games last year at center, shot 53% from the floor and was second in rebounding with 202. You could see Filip’s confidence growing after each game.
Patrick McCaffery
Patrick (6-9, 210) started 32 games last year, was third in scoring 10.5 and shot 71% from the floor. His ability to run the floor results in fast break dunks.
I would predict those four as starters for the first game. The fifth starter could be Conner McCaffery, Ahron Ulis or maybe freshman Dasonte Bowen.
Conner McCaffery
Conner (6-6, 215) is that Swiss Army knife that all coaches would like to have. The former West High Trojan can play all five positions. For his career, Conner has 410 assists and 117 turnovers. Those are some pretty sweet numbers.
Ahron Ulis
I’m looking for Ahron (6-3, 190) to have a breakout year. With Joe Toussaint gone, Ahron should see some more playing time and maybe even a starting role. Ahron had 73 assist, 32 turnovers and shot 79% from the free throw line.
“I’ve been really impressed with Ahron’s professionalism and his mental approach from the end of last year until now,” said coach Fran. “Ahron has been really good.”
Dasonte Bowen
“Dasonte (6-2, 174) is not playing like a freshman,” said coach McCaffery. “He makes some freshman mistakes once in a while, but he can really get to the rim, create and score.”
I’m looking at Conner, Ahron or Dasonte to be the starting point guard although Conner is so good coming off the bench.
Payton Sandford
Payton (6-8, 215), who grew an inch last summer, will add depth at three positions: shooting guard, small forward or power forward. Sandford scored a career high 21 against Alabama State and missed only one free throw (15-16, 94%). When Payton gets hot, he can shoot from Catlin Clark range.
Josh Ogundele
I thought Josh (6-10, 275) would be farther along than he is now. Josh played tough against Purdue and Illinois’s big men.
“I thought Josh did a great job stepping up against Purdue and Illinois,” said coach Fran.
Riley Mulvey
Riley (6-11, 245) should have been a senior last year but skipped his senior year to join the Hawkeyes. The former New York prep has the Big Ten body and it will be interesting to see if he starts to improve.
Overall, Iowa should have a good season.
Good enough for the “Big Dance” in March?
I think so.