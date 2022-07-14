Saturday: 8am Coffee at Moore Local, 605 Birch, Maquoketa
10am Codfish Hollow Hill Prairie field trip.
12 Noon - Meeting and lunch at the Brewery in Maquoketa.
2pm - Car caravan departure to Ozark Wildlife Area field trip.
Sunday: 8am Coffee at Moore Local, 605 Birch, Maquoketa
9 am car caravan departure to Buzzard Ridge Wildlife Area field trip.
Codfish Hollow Prairie is a composite of multiple high original quality native prairie dolomite hilltops, buffered and surrounded into a landscape by 30 to 35 years old plantings of imminently locally derived prairie seedings. There are some small components of native savanna and woodland communities. Easy walking.
Ozark is comprised of a scenic remote woodland river corridor with quite nice savanna and prairie communities on hilltops overlooking the terrain in a beautiful part of the county. This is a moderately strenuous and lengthy walk.
Rattlesnakes are found in NE Iowa including Ozark and potentially Buzzard Ridge. Some folks will consider this a plus! While the path often follows an old broken down road, there will be meandering on prairie and bluffs. High topped boots and long pants recommended. Snake chaps can be considered. Also, please carry along a quart of drinking water and have a gallon of drinking water in your car!
Buzzard Ridge walk is fairly easy through river corridor woodland to a characteristic upland prairie opening overlooking the Maquoketa River.