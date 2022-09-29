Iowa State University summer graduates Sep 29, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AMES — Steven Ehler, from Solon, was among 693 summer graduates of Iowa State University. Ehler earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Software Engineering.Students earning degrees during the summer have the opportunity to participate in fall or spring commencement ceremonies. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Solon Economist To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMidland homecomingAnamosa homecomingMount Vernon Homecoming festivities continue tonightSpringville-Central City cross country: Breakthrough performanceParlor on Main is now OpenMount Vernon Alumni Hall of Fame announces 2022 inducteesLisbon purchasing LUCAS devicePat – the girl from Nevada, IowaTenacious, dedicated volunteer passes awaySpringville volleyball: New No. 1 in 1A? Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.