The flashback game was in 1981 with Iowa beating Michigan 9-7 at Ann Arbor.
That was only the fourth win at Michigan in 26 games at Ann Arbor and the first win since 1958 at Ann Arbor. Michigan was ranked 6th, Iowa 12th, so for the third time that season Iowa would be playing a team ranked No. 6 nationally.
The game wasn’t on TV so I listened to it on the radio at Wayne State, Nebraska with one of my homeboys, Terry Neustrom. Terry’s brothers, Kelly and Kirk, were playing quarterback and defensive back for the Wayne State Wildcats.
Michigan was favored by 14 but freshman Tom Nichol kicked three field goals and the defense held the Wolverines to one touchdown, a TD catch by Anthony Carter.
The Hawkeye defense was led by Andre Tippet and Pat Dean.
Mel Cole made a key interception in the Iowa end zone.
The Hawks would finish 8-4 for their first winning season in 20 years, win the Big Ten, and go to the Rose Bowl for the first time since 1959.
Andre Tippet and Reggie Roby were consensus first team All Americans.
Gordy Bohannon was quarterback and John Alt (who played tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1984-1996) played tight end against Michigan.
Michigan 27-Iowa 14
The Hawkeyes opened up the 2004 season with wins over Kent State (39-7) and Iowa State (17-10).
They traveled out to Arizona State and got smoked 44-7.
The Big Ten opener was at Michigan and that wasn’t close (30-17).
In the Arizona State game, Iowa trailed 44-0 before Walter Belleus returned a punt for an 83 yard score.
Drew Tate was 8-19 for 44 yards and an interception.
Iowa gave up 435 yards passing and four TD passes. The Hawks were held to 100 total yards with 56 rushing.
State had the ball for 37 minutes, Iowa 23.
The next game against Michigan, Iowa scored first on a two-yard pass from Drew Tate to Ed Hinkel but five turnovers saw the Hawks losing two straight.
Iowa was down to its 5th-string running back and only had 15 yards on the ground.
Tate finished 24-32 with two TD passes and two interceptions.
That was the game Drew got his helmet ripped off but he still completed the pass. However, the play stops once a helmet comes off.
How did the Hawks do that year?
They finished 10-2, were co-Big Ten champs with Michigan, and beat LSU 30-25 on a last second touchdown pass from Drew Tate to Warren Holloway.
Drew was named Big Ten offensive Player of the Year.
Iowa beat Ohio State that year 33-7 and Penn State 6-4.
Can Iowa do that this year?
Probably not, but it looked pretty bleak in 2004.
Last Saturday’s loss was frustrating watching the offense struggle all day.
The Wolverines came into the game averaging 50 points, 234 on the ground and 258 in the air.
Their defense was giving up 11 points, 73 yards on the ground and 135 passing yards.
The Hawks could only come up with 35 yards rushing and 246 yards passing.
Iowa Defense
The Hawk D gave up a touchdown drive to start the game and Iowa was down 20-0 before the Hawks scored in the fourth quarter.
Iowa had a tough time stopping Blake Corum who pounded out 133 yards on 29 carries (4.6).
It seemed like Iowa had Blake stopped but he would pick up four or five more yards.
Blake is only 5-8 but weighs 209 and has powerful leg drive.
“He’s an outstanding back,” said head coach Kirk Ferentz. “And a really good football player. That didn’t surprise us.”
Seth Benson and Jack Campbell combined for 25 tackles but Iowa couldn’t come up with a turnover.
The Hawks held the Wolverines to 4-11 on third down conversions but Michigan had the ball for 33:44 minutes, Iowa 26:16.
“I’m never discouraged by our players,” said coach Ferentz. “I thought the effort was there. I thought we had a good week of preparation and practice. Credit our opponent; they did as good job of setting the tone and made it difficult for us on offense and defense.”
Iowa Offense
Spencer Petras had a decent game going 21-31 for 246 yards, one touchdown and no picks.
Spencer did get sacked four times for -31 yards.
For the season, the 6-5 senior is 69-125 (55.2%) for 770 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Lashon Williams had 34 yards on eight carries but 35 total yards on the ground won’t cut it in Big Ten play. Nine Hawkeyes caught passes with Sam LaPorta and Luke Lachey catching five and four, respectively. Luke had a career high 84 yards and caught his first touchdown pass.
I get tired about complaining about the officials but when the announcers comment on Iowa getting a bad call…
Conner Colby made, which looked like to me and the announcers, a legal cut block. The refs threw a flag and said it was clipping.
Clipping?
Are you serious?
Two plays earlier Iowa was called for a really weak holding call that even announcers questioned.
The Hawkeyes have such little margin for error that one or two bad calls could be the difference in the game.
The refs aren’t to blame for Iowa’s lack of execution on offense though.
Iowa Special Teams
Tory Taylor had five punts for a 48 yard average with one touchback.
For the season Tory is averaging 47.4.
Drew Stevens hasn’t missed an extra point or field goal since he took over in the Nevada game.
The Hawks gave up no punt or kickoff return yards.
Iowa Wrap
Before the season, I thought the Hawkeyes would be favored over Illinois, the team Iowa plays this week.
The Fighting Illini traveled to Wisconsin last Saturday and took out the Badgers 34-10.
Bret Bielema, former Badger head coach, used the Wisconsin system of pounding the ball on the ground and playing solid defense.
The Badgers had two yards rushing on 24 carries and Illinois had five sacks.
This is going to be a tough game as the Hawks have their backs up against the wall, plus it’s another night game, the third in six games.
Minnesota also got beat at home by Purdue 20-10 so the Big Ten West is wide open.