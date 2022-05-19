Irene Kathryn Jedlicka, 89, of Solon, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Solon Retirement Village, surrounded by her loving family. A funeral mass was Monday, May 16, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with burial following in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, both in Solon. Friends visited with the family Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the church. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon cared for Irene and her family.
Irene was born Nov. 19, 1932, in Iowa City, daughter of John S. and Loretta (Maher) Leonard. She attended a one room country school near her home in rural Iowa City until the 8th grade. She graduated from St. Patrick’s Catholic high school in Iowa City, where she was the senior year homecoming queen. Following graduation, she earned her degree at Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. Irene was united in marriage to Donald Jedlicka Sept. 30, 1953, in Iowa City, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Together, they raised eight children while farming in and around Solon. She loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, making each one feel special. She was an avid walker and took daily trips around town and in nature. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, baking and was proud of her Irish heritage.
Irene is survived by her children, Mary (Jim) Humston, Kathy (Gary) Jindra, Bill (Jackie) Jedlicka, Larry (Connie) Jedlicka, Karen (Jim Simon) Jedlicka; Mark (Mary Ann) Jedlicka, Julie (Gary) Kramer and Amy (Kerry) Sherlock; twenty-four grandchildren; forty-one great grandchildren; her brother, John Leonard and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald, who died Sept. 29, 2019 and her brother, Vincent Leonard.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Solon Retirement Village and St. Croix Hospice for their loving care of Irene.