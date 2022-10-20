Sometimes I feel as though there’s a conspiracy of abbreviations, acronyms, texting shortcuts and just plain laziness that is bent on destroying or at least dramatically altering the English language. Even though I still have my Unicorn Hunter’s license, I haven’t been able to find any references to the original Unicorn Hunters’ organization. (I did find another group calling themselves Unicorn Hunters, but it is unrelated to the one that originated at the University of Wisconsin and is not concerned with preserving our language).

While I once conducted my unicorn hunting within a limited scope of individual offenders, correcting errors in speech and writing by individuals within my immediate world, I have come to believe that the problem is too large for such a modest approach. We need to ferret out the influences behind the mass misuse of words that is eroding our language and making communication less effective. One of the main offenders seems to be the world of advertising.

