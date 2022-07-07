Ready for a state park road trip? Sign up for the 2022 Iowa State Park Passport at https://explore.traveliowa.com, your ticket to earning prizes and exploring the outdoors! Make it a family-friendly challenge to visit parks across the state and track your progress with this personalized passport.
It’s free to sign up and the more parks you visit, the more chances for prizes you earn!
First 500 people to 5 check-ins earn $5.00 off a camping night in a state park or forest!
First 75 people to 10 check-ins get a free t-shirt (limited sizes available)
Grand prize drawing of a three-night cabin stay at Pine Lake State Park!
Monthly drawings (for the months of July, August, September and October) for:
5 prizes of one-year Iowa Outdoors magazine subscriptions per month!
1 gift basket of outdoor goodies and gear from the Iowa DNR, valued at $25.00 each month
If you signed up in 2021 your last year’s passport has expired. Sign up today and all new check-ins from July 1 — October 31 count toward prize opportunities.
Check Out our New Passport — the Hook ‘n’ Paddle Passport
Love to kayak and want to try fishing? Or vice versa? Then sign up for the Hook n’ Paddle passport at https://fun.iowadnr.gov to find more than 50 locations across Iowa to fish and kayak. Check in to these lakes and rivers to earn a chance at prizes, just like the State Park Passport.