James K. Wilson, 97, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at The Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, following a short illness. Private family services were held at Oakland Cemetery in Solon. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon is serving the family.
James Kessler was born April 6,1925, in Solon, the son of James S.and Ethel Wilson. He graduated from Solon high school, then enlisted in the Army. He served in Japan during WWII and in Korea during the Korean War. He married Virginia Mae Beranek Dec. 22, 1945, at Solon United Methodist church. Jim worked for Hamilton Farm Equipment in Cedar Rapids, Allen Motor Company and, following retirement, became the manager of VFW Post #788. Jim was proud of his military service and was a member of the Solon American Legion, where he achieved the Lifetime Membership Award.
Jim is survived by his wife Virginia; children, Melissa (Tim) Jones and David (Victoria) Wilson; grandchildren, Kohl, Dane, Garet, Trey, Emily, Shaylyn and Adrien and many members of the Virginia Votroubek family.
He was preceded in death by his son, James Mark Wilson and sisters Audrey Jeannette Wilson and Virginia Louise Votroubek.
Memorials may be directed to the Solon American Legion or VFW #788 in Cedar Rapids.