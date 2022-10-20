Jerry McAtee

Jerry Lee McAtee, 83, of Solon, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy.
Celebration of Life gathering were held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at St. Mary’s Parish Hall, , Solon. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in Oakland Cemetery. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon are in charge of arrangements.
Jerry was born Aug. 30, 1939, in Troy Mills, the son of Arthur Lloyd and Margaret Ina (Miller) McAtee. He graduated from Solon High School, class of 1958. Jerry was united in marriage to Shirley Jedlicka April 8, 1959, at Solon United Methodist Church. He worked at FJ Krob, FMC Linkbelt and General Mills until his retirement. Following, he restored an Oliver 770 tractor, which he attended many parades and tractorcades. Jerry was very proud of his family and loved spending time with the grandkids.
Jerry is survived by his wife Shirley; three children Jerry (Kris) McAtee Jr., Carie (Rick) Raim and Terry (Michelle) McAtee; nine grandchildren Breck, Sami, Lillee, James, Ben, Joe, Rose and Will; one great-granddaughter Kaylee; his brother Duane McAtee; brother-in-law Ed Osborn; sisters-in-law Evelyn Langlas, Irene Wears-Dunn and Kathleen (Dick) Beuter; as well as his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Lee Ann, granddaughter Molly Raim, his siblings Gary McAtee, Sharon Osborn, Rita McCartney and twin brother Larry, sister-in-law Anna McAtee, and brothers-in-law Bob (Ruby) Jedlicka, Earl O’Brien, Glenn Langlas, Gene Dunn and Paul Wears.
Memorials may be directed to Solon Firefighters Association in his name.