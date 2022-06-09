John E. ‘Jack’ Coady
John E. ‘Jack’ Coady, 87, of Solon, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 29, 2022, at home, surrounded by family members. A funeral mass was held Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Charles Fladung presiding. Military rites were conducted by the Iowa City American Legion Post 17 with burial in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon were in charge of arrangements.
Jack was born Oct. 21, 1934, to Robert and Catherine (Sheedy) Coady in Weller. He graduated from Russell high school in 1953. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corp from January 1954-1957. After his service, Jack returned to Des Moines, where he was united in marriage to Marjean Dyhrkopp on Oct. 5, 1957. They were blessed with one son, Jeff. The family moved to Solon, in March 1960. Marjean passed away in October 1977. In February 1979, Jack and Ann Smith were married at St. Mary Catholic Church in Solon.
Jack opened a Dairy Sweet (now the location of RJZ) in Solon in 1959 and sold the business in 1966. In 1964, Jack began his career in the car business for 40 years, retiring in December 2004. He loved the car business and made many friends along the way. During his career he spent time in sales and management and owned his own car business in Cedar Rapids from 1980-1989. After his retirement, he spent five years volunteering at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City in patient escort.
Jack became a charter member of the Solon Optimist Club in 1966. He served as president from October 1970 through September 1971. During his term as President, he was involved with the creation of Solon Beef Days in July 1971. Jack also served as a volunteer on the Solon Fire Department. Jack was an active member of the Solon American Legion for many years. He worked at many of the Solon Beef Days celebrations throughout the years. In 2008, he became involved with the Solon Veterans Memorial project. Together with Virgil Holub, they raised thousands of dollars in donations toward the memorial.
He enjoyed playing golf, yard work, annual vacations with Ann to Arizona and loved spending time with his two grandsons, Jake and Ben.
Jack is survived by his wife Ann, of Solon; his son, Jeff (Marsha) Coady of Marion; his two grandsons, Jake (Riley) of Marion and Ben (Jessica) of Altoona; three great-grandchildren, Alessa, Nora and Wyatt; two siblings, Donna (Tony) Humeston of Albia and Larry (Sandi) Coady of Des Moines and several loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Marjean; and siblings, Mary, Dorothy, Eileen, Robert, Patrick, Pete and William.
Memorials may be directed to Solon Firefighters Association in his name.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com