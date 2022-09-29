The 20th Annual Johnson County 4-H Pancake Breakfast will be held Sunday, October 2 in Building C at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, 4261 Oak Crest Rd SE, Iowa City.

Serving hours are 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Cost is a free-will donation with funds raised going to support recruitment, enrollment fees, and 4-H events.

Recommended for you