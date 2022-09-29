Johnson County 4-H breakfast to be held Sunday Sep 29, 2022 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 20th Annual Johnson County 4-H Pancake Breakfast will be held Sunday, October 2 in Building C at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, 4261 Oak Crest Rd SE, Iowa City.Serving hours are 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Cost is a free-will donation with funds raised going to support recruitment, enrollment fees, and 4-H events.A silent auction will also be held. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Solon Economist To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew priest took unusual pathMidland homecomingAnamosa homecomingMount Vernon Homecoming festivities continue tonightSpringville-Central City cross country: Breakthrough performanceParlor on Main is now OpenMount Vernon Alumni Hall of Fame announces 2022 inducteesSpringville volleyball: New No. 1 in 1A?Lisbon purchasing LUCAS deviceBone Dash to debut at the SRNA October 8 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.