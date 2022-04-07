Johnson County is accepting applications from area nonprofit and charitable organizations that provide services to reduce food insecurity and improve access to healthy food for residents in the community. The County may award up to $90,000 in funding to organizations providing services to residents.
Priority will be given to applications that serve households in or near food deserts, individuals who lack access to transportation, and homebound residents. Additionally, applications will be considered for organizations that provide locally grown produce for food insecure households.
Grants will cover the period of July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. Successful projects will be eligible for a subsequent year of funding pending the availability of funds.
An estimated 8.2 percent of Johnson County residents, including more than 10 percent of children, are food insecure and lack consistent access to adequate food. Roughly, 30 percent of the County’s food insecure residents, including 44 percent of children, live in households that earn too much income to qualify for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Food insecurity is linked to many risk factors including chronic illness and physical and mental health issues for people of all ages. Lack of adequate and healthy food can negatively impact a child’s growth and development and their ability to concentrate and learn in school.