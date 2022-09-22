The Johnson County Conservation Board recently acquired the 83-acre Two Horse Farm, formerly owned by Erin and Brian Melloy, and located near Solon. Included in the acquisition is this well-maintained 3.5-acre farmstead.
Members of the Johnson County Conservation Board inspect the 83-acres of the Two Horse Farm near Solon. The Board recently acquired the property from Erin and Brian Melloy and hope to open the site to the public for recreational and educational use in the next couple of years.
The Johnson County Conservation Board recently acquired the 83-acre Two Horse Farm, formerly owned by Erin and Brian Melloy, and located near Solon. Included in the acquisition is this well-maintained 3.5-acre farmstead.
Members of the Johnson County Conservation Board inspect the 83-acres of the Two Horse Farm near Solon. The Board recently acquired the property from Erin and Brian Melloy and hope to open the site to the public for recreational and educational use in the next couple of years.
SOLON — The Johnson County Conservation Board (JCCB) has acquired 83 acres in north central Johnson County. The property, known locally as the Two Horse Farm, was acquired through a donation and purchase agreement through the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF) and Erin and Brian Melloy, former owners of the property.
Larry Gullett, Johnson County Conservation Director, explained the INHF is a non-profit organization, which is specifically set up to bridge the gap between the private sector and government entities. “The INHF brings expertise in tax implications and the ability to split properties into parcels, which can be very challenging for government agencies because of regulations,” he said.
The property is located at 2257 Sugar Bottom Road NE, Solon, and is adjacent on two sides to the US Army Corps of Engineers’ Coralville Lake Project. The property was acquired through a generous donation from the Melloy’s combined with funds from the State of Iowa REAP Grant Program and the Johnson County Conservation Bond fund.
This 83-acre tract is covered by 64 acres of forest, 15.5 acres of reconstructed prairie, and a 3.5-acre farmstead. The site includes 364 species of plants including at least 14 rare and notable species. Some of the woodlands are former high-quality oak-hickory savannas or open woodlands that have never been cropped and are worthy of additional restoration efforts.
In addition to their ecological importance, the woodlands and prairies invite human exploration and enjoyment. The view from the land’s high point provides a spectacular view of the Iowa River valley and Coralville Lake. Conversely, this land preserves the prairie-woodland viewshed seen from Coralville Lake or Sugar Bottom Recreation Area trails.
This project also includes an additional seven acres of prairie that the Melloy family has gifted to the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska. The seven acres of prairie are embedded within the boundaries of this project and include the high knob of land overlooking the Iowa River valley and Coralville Lake. This donation to the Iowa Tribe is historic in terms of providing a piece of land through which the Ioway people can reconnect, both physically and spiritually, to their ancestral homeland. Currently, the Iowa Tribe has no land holdings in the state of Iowa. The partnership with the Ioway people will provide outstanding educational opportunities for park visitors to relate to the earth and to Native American cultural values.
The farmstead, which is in excellent condition, invites visitors to consider Iowa farm life a century ago. Opportunities for immersion in such sites are rapidly disappearing across Iowa. The beautifully preserved and restored 1890s-era farmhouse is surrounded by English gardens with many native plant species. The original farmhouse will provide critically needed office space for JCC educators and management staff working here and at Cangleska Wakan. The newer, 1992 addition will be rented to families or organized groups for retreats and week-long visits.
The nearby good-sized barn, constructed in 1913 and also in excellent condition, has received an Award of Distinction from the Iowa Barn Foundation. This barn, which is used by the wildlife-rescue non-profit organization RARE, provides flight pens for rehabilitating large birds of prey; these and several permanently injured birds are housed in a circular open-air grain-bin-sized pen at the site.
JCC envisions this land being used for quiet explorations by families or small groups through activities such as hiking, picnicking, cross-country skiing, environmental education, and nature appreciation (e.g. bird watching, wildflower identification, mushroom collection). The rental of the house will provide similar opportunities for additional users.
Gullett noted, “The previous owners invested decades of work in managing the forest and prairie and farm buildings so it came to the county in exceptional condition, compared to other tracts of forest and savanna in Johnson County.” Currently approximately 2,600 acres in 19 different sites around the county are being managed.
It may take 1-2 years to get the property fully adapted to public use. This will include signage, a new parking area and latrine or restroom facility. For more information about the site, or if you are interested in preserving your property through sale or donation, please contact Johnson County Conservation at 319-645-2315 or email lgullett@johnsoncountyiowa.org.