SOLON — The Johnson County Conservation Board (JCCB) has acquired 83 acres in north central Johnson County. The property, known locally as the Two Horse Farm, was acquired through a donation and purchase agreement through the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF) and Erin and Brian Melloy, former owners of the property.

Larry Gullett, Johnson County Conservation Director, explained the INHF is a non-profit organization, which is specifically set up to bridge the gap between the private sector and government entities. “The INHF brings expertise in tax implications and the ability to split properties into parcels, which can be very challenging for government agencies because of regulations,” he said.

