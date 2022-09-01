Broadband map

JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County residents are encouraged to review their broadband availability and provide input through a new map released by the State of Iowa.

The Broadband Availability Map identifies broadband coverage by individual address locations, showing whether broadband service greater or equal to 100 Mbps (megabits per second) download speed / 20 Mbps upload speed is available. Johnson County residents are invited to review the map and submit a challenge if broadband information about their household is incorrect by Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

