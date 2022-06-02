JOHNSON COUNTY — In preparation for the Primary Election to be held on Tuesday, June 7, the Johnson County Auditor’s Office has been actively recruiting Precinct Election Officials (PEOs, more commonly known as poll workers) to staff the county’s 64 precincts on Election Day. Due to the unique demographics of Johnson County, it has been especially difficult to find enough Republican PEOs.
The Auditor’s Office encourages registered Republicans who meet the following requirements to contact us if they are interested in serving as a PEO on June 7.
Precinct Election Officials must:
Be Registered to vote in Johnson County
Have not changed their party affiliation since May 8
Be available from 6:00 a.m. until approximately 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 7
Be able to provide their own transportation to and from their assigned polling place
Complete online training prior to Election Day
PEOs are paid $16.25/hour with time and a half after working eight hours. They are also paid for time spent in training as well as mileage to and from the polling place. Work on Election Day may include setting up and tearing down the polling place, checking in voters, handing out ballots and instructions, or assisting voters at the ballot tabulator. In addition to training, each precinct will have a dedicated and trained chairperson as well as regular check-ins from Auditor’s Office staff.