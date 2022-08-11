Johnson County Master Gardeners’ growing garden success will be available to the public Sunday, August 14, when they offer cut flowers for sale from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, 3109 Old Hwy 218 S., Iowa City.

The organization hosted a successful flower fundraiser last year. This year, Master Gardeners duplicated its colorful zinnia garden and added a variety of sunflowers.

