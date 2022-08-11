Johnson County Master Gardeners’ growing garden success will be available to the public Sunday, August 14, when they offer cut flowers for sale from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, 3109 Old Hwy 218 S., Iowa City.
The organization hosted a successful flower fundraiser last year. This year, Master Gardeners duplicated its colorful zinnia garden and added a variety of sunflowers.
The drive-up fundraiser allows supporters to purchase bouquets without leaving their vehicles. Cash and checks will be accepted; credit card purchase is not available.
The suggested cost for a single bouquet is $5 or $9 for two. Specialty bouquets will not be available this year.
Project coordinators Chris Sedrel, Ann Ruppenkamp and Sharon Jeter are joined by a host of Master Gardener volunteers to plant and maintain the garden throughout the growing season.
The garden provides inspiration and informational exhibits about growing produce. It was on display during the Johnson County 4-H and FFA Fair. Produce grown in the garden is donated to the CommUnity food pantry and Table to Table.
Proceeds from the flower fundraiser support the demonstration garden, JCMG programs and operations, 4-H Awards and Kirkwood Community College Horticulture Scholarships.
The local Master Gardening group has enjoyed a long-term association with the Johnson County Agricultural Association (JCAA). The demonstration garden was organized in 1993. It was moved in 2017 and celebrates its 6th year in the present location.
In 2022, JCMG celebrates its 40th year of service to the area. The local program was organized in 1982. The educational volunteer program, sponsored by Iowa State University Johnson County Extension and Outreach, uses research-based horticulture and gardening knowledge and practices to educate people and coordinate projects that promote healthy communities.