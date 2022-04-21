Johnson County has created a Direct Assistance Program for residents who experienced negative economic impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The County is investing $2 million of funds received from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in the Program.
The program will provide a one-time, $1,400 payment to eligible Johnson County residents. A random selection process will be utilized to distribute funds. The application process for the program will open soon.
To be eligible to apply for the program, residents need to provide proof of their identity, residency in Johnson County since March 1, 2020; low- to moderate annual income and at least one negative impact due to the pandemic, including unemployment or reduction in work hours, food insecurity, housing insecurity, exclusion from federal stimulus payment(s) and/or expanded unemployment benefits, or enrollment in eligible federal programs. One way to establish identity is through the Johnson County Community ID program. More information about the Community ID is available at https://www.johnsoncountyiowa.gov/communityid.
Only Johnson County residents are eligible for the Program. Based on Iowa Code, someone who lives in Johnson County for the purpose of receiving services; residing in a hospital, correctional facility, halfway house, nursing facility, intermediate care facility or for the purpose of attending a college or university is not considered a resident.
Johnson County is committed to utilizing ARPA to enhance investments in public services and maximize the impacts of our local fiscal recovery allocation. The County’s ARPA Leadership Team has been working since February 2021 to research and discuss the many aspects of this funding. Johnson County solicited public input from May to October 2021 using a series of online surveys and tools as well as six in-person public input sessions held throughout the County.