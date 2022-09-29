IOWA CITY— Johnson County Public Health (JCPH) is pleased to announce three new clinics offering services of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). WIC is a nutrition education and food assistance program for pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women and children to age five years. WIC can help families find other needed resources like doctors, dentists, and medical insurance. I-Smile services will also be offered to children and pregnant people at these clinics which includes a dental screening, fluoride varnish, education and referral to a dentist.
JCPH expanded WIC clinics in Johnson County to improve the accessibility to services for county residents especially where transportation is a barrier. “We analyzed the addresses of families currently receiving WIC and families who are eligible for Medicaid to identify clusters of where they live and sites for clinics to close these clusters. We anticipate this will help families already on WIC as well as attract families who have never been on WIC due to transportation issues,” said Chuck Dufano, WIC Coordinator for Johnson County.
The North Liberty Community Center clinic will open for the first time on October 11, North Liberty Baptist Church clinic opens on October 20, and the Coralville United Methodist Church clinic opens on October 25. All clinics will be open from 9:30 AM – 4:00 PM monthly.
Call 319-356-6042 to make an appointment or for additional details.