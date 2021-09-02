Johnson County was recently recognized by AARP as an age-friendly community and was officially accepted into the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities. Johnson County is the first county to receive this designation in the State of Iowa.
The AARP age-friendly network challenges states, counties, cities, towns and rural areas to prepare for the rapid aging of the population of the United States. Communities are encouraged to focus on and strengthen features and services that help make communities livable for residents of all ages.
“The 55+ population of Johnson County continues to be one of the fastest-growing age groups due to the strong support services and high-quality healthcare available in the area,” Jeff Kellbach, Johnson County Aging Specialist, said.
The Johnson County Board of Supervisors created the Johnson County Livable Community for Successful Aging Policy Board by resolution in 2007. The Policy Board works to make Johnson County a community where everyone can age successfully. In 2018, the County hired Kellbach to provide care coordination services and assist older adults and their caregivers with accessing resources.
“We look forward to working to ensure that Johnson County continues to be a community that allows individuals of all ages and abilities a place to age with dignity,” Pat Heiden, Johnson County Board of Supervisors Chairperson, said.
Launched in April 2012, the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities is an organizational affiliate of the World Health Organization Global Network for Age-Friendly Cities and Communities, a program launched in 2006. Through the age-friendly program, AARP helps participating communities to become more livable and age-friendly by creating safer and more walkable streets, needed housing and transportation options, better access to key services, and opportunities for residents to participate in community activities. Enrollment in the network provides member communities with the resources to become more age-friendly by tapping into national and global research, planning models and best practices.
For additional information about the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities, visit AARP.org/AgeFriendly.