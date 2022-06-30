Johnson County Treasurer’s and Auditor’s Offices to change business hours beginning July 1, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOHNSON COUNTY — The Johnson County Treasurer’s Office and Auditor’s Office business hours will change beginning Friday, July 1, 2022. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.A number of services through the Treasurer’s and Auditor’s Offices are available online, by phone, or through mail or email.Johnson County residents can pay property taxes, renew vehicle tags and access property tax statements and payment history online at https://www.johnsoncountyiowa.gov/treasurer.Information about elections and voter registration; alcohol and tobacco licenses; or how to apply for a community ID is available at https://www.johnsoncountyiowa.gov/auditor.For more information, contact the Treasurer’s Office at 319-356-6087 or 319-356-6091 or the Auditor’s Office at 319-356-6004. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Solon Economist To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesUniversity of Iowa men's basketball: Murray twins have Anamosa tiesBreaking: Railroad crossings in Lisbon will be closed for improvements starting ThursdayATV/UTV supporters celebrate new lawSwimming not recommended at Lake Macbride beach due to E. coliAnamosa softball: Believing in the processAnamosa trapshooting: Bright, Poling lead Raiders at state trapSolon Legion Auxiliary selects Nora Dibble and Emilee Suchomel for Girls State 2022Anamosa baseball: North division champs!Reflection upon retirement: Hunt discusses changing educational landscapeMidland softball: Coming right back Images Videos