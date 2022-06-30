JOHNSON COUNTY — The Johnson County Treasurer’s Office and Auditor’s Office business hours will change beginning Friday, July 1, 2022. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

A number of services through the Treasurer’s and Auditor’s Offices are available online, by phone, or through mail or email.

Johnson County residents can pay property taxes, renew vehicle tags and access property tax statements and payment history online at https://www.johnsoncountyiowa.gov/treasurer.

Information about elections and voter registration; alcohol and tobacco licenses; or how to apply for a community ID is available at https://www.johnsoncountyiowa.gov/auditor.

For more information, contact the Treasurer’s Office at 319-356-6087 or 319-356-6091 or the Auditor’s Office at 319-356-6004.

