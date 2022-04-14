Josephine ‘Jo’ Hunt, 89, of Solon, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Solon Retirement Village. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon, located at 100 South Street, lower level. Celebration of life services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Solon United Methodist Church, with Reverend Ken Ferguson and Reverend Dennis Tevis presiding. Friends and family are invited to a luncheon following the service, at the church. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Brosh Chapel in Solon is assisting with Jo’s services.
Jo was born July 4, 1932, near Prole. She was united in marriage to Oral ‘Milt’ Hunt on June 12, 1955. Jo worked at an advertising agency in Des Moines, and the Virgil Meyer Attorney Office in Chariton in the 1950s. During Milt’s years as a park officer, she also helped run the park offices at Red Haw Lake State Park and Clear Lake State Park. While living at Lake Macbride, Jo worked as secretary of the Cottage Reserve Corporation. After taking time off to raise her children, she worked at ACT in Iowa City from 1978 to 2004. She was active in the Solon United Methodist Church.
Jo is survived by her children, Jan (Ray) Harris of Blue Springs, Mo. and Allan (Mary) Hunt of Solon; her granddaughters, Christine Harris of Blue Springs, Mo. and Stephanie (Cody) Whitfill of Grain Valley, Mo.; great-grandsons, Collin and Ethan Whitfill; her brother, Charles (Barb) Briar of Des Moines; sisters-in-law, Marisa Briar of High Bridge, N.J., Marian Dooley of Indianola, and Carol Hunt of Bloomfield, Conn. and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Milt; parents, Jack and Josephine (Anderson) Briar; her sister Helen Findling and her brother James Briar.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Solon United Methodist Church.