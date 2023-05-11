Judith Diane Kidwell, 86, passed away May 6, 2023, in Solon.
Judith’s family will receive guests for visitation at Gay and Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service (2720 Muscatine Ave.), Iowa City from 12-3 p.m. Friday, May 12. She will be laid to rest at Memory Gardens cemetery following a private family burial.
Judith was born April 16, 1937 in Stuart, the daughter of Dale and Louise (Knapp) Wolfe. She grew up in Stuart, and graduated from Stuart High School. She married William Kidwell in 1956 and later divorced. Judith was a homemaker, and she also owned and operated Judy’s Uniforms for a number of years. Judith was a sweetheart to everyone. Her kindness extended to everyone she met. She was known as the pizza maker for the whole family. She loved her family more than anything and enjoyed attending the grandchildren’s sporting events. Judith also loved her hats and was known as the “Hat Lady” during her stay with Solon Nursing Care Center.
Judith’s family includes her three children: Jan Kidwell, Kevin (Carol) Kidwell and Brent (Rose) Kidwell; grandchildren: Jesse (Rabecca Asher) Kidwell, Erin (Jason) Hoard, Aaron (Kim) Lucy, Sam (Casea Kim) Jaspering, Shayna (AJ) Schminkey, Codie Schminkey, Heather (Greg) Kock, Matthew (Courtney) Kidwell, Lindsey (Travis) Meade, Kelsey (Pat) Swancutt, Heidi (Luke) Miller, Katrina (Nils) Berggren, Casey (Lindsey) Kidwell, Brandon (Kimberly Vorhees) Kidwell and Tiffany (Zach) Mennen; 36 great grandchildren; brother, Norman Wolfe; and sister-in-law, Margaret Wolfe.
Sadly, Judith is preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Louise; and her brother, Jim Wolfe.
Memorial contributions can be directed to the Judith Kidwell Memorial. The family wishes to provide gifts of thanks to the people who provided outstanding care to Judy.
Please continue to keep Judith’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.