Julie Barrett
Julie Anne Barrett, 63, of Solon, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in her home surrounded by family after a brave battle with cancer.
Visitation was held from 1:30 — 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre. A celebration of Life services was held at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre. Private family inurnment will be at a later date.
Julie was born Aug. 26, 1958, in Seattle, Wash. Her family later moved to Carpentersville, Ill. In school, she excelled at math, concert band and cheerleading. She attended the Iowa Wesleyan College Division of Nursing where she was a cheerleader, on the homecoming court, and graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. After college, she worked as a registered nurse at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in the psychiatric department where she practiced for more than 41 years. During this time, she was a Nurse Manager for six years, a Gold and Silver Beacon Award recipient for Nursing Excellence, and served as the President of the Iowa Psychiatric Nurses Association in 2016.
Julie’s energy was infectious. She was always smiling, making people laugh, loved all her friends and family so deeply, and lived life 100% authentically the “Julie way.” She had hair that you could spot from a mile away, wore Birkenstocks year-round, and could be found knitting in the most unexpected places. Her fun-loving nature was adored by every single person that had the pleasure of meeting her. She enjoyed: playing cards or board games, knitting, reality TV marathons with her daughter, singing the wrong lyrics to top-40 songs, a good steak, anything and everything desserts, sleeping, the occasional trip to the casino to play craps with friends, and above all spending time with her family.
Julie is survived and dearly loved by her husband Alan Iroff; children Mason Bucklin, Laura Deyo, and John Bucklin; daughter-in-law Hannah Bucklin; son-in-law Ethan Deyo; grandchildren Mason, Rosalind, Braden, and Noah Bucklin, and future baby Deyo; Mother Kathleen Davies Barrett; father and stepmother John and Trudy Barrett; brothers John and Michael Barrett; sister Trudy Evans; in-laws Marty Iroff and Michelle Langer; many nieces and nephews; and other loving family members.
She is preceded in death by her late husband David Bucklin.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a local mental health organization in Julie’s name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
The family would like to thank the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for all the years of both employment and quality care. We would like to specifically recognize: Dr. Chau, Amanda Herbst, Christian Junker, 4JPP, and Iowa City Hospice for their compassion towards Julie, as well as Don Swanson, Angela Diaz, Holly Morgan and all the team members in the psychiatric department, from housekeeping to physicians, for giving her such a fulfilling career and purpose.