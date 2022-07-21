July Solon Senior Dining Jul 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In-house dining Wednesdays at the Solon Methodist Church. Call 319-624-2251 by Noon on Mondays for reservations or to schedule deliveries (Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10:00 a.m.-Noon).Join us for Bingo and Cards on in-house dining Wednesdays. Bingo at 10:30 and cards after lunch.Blood Pressure Clinic will be August 3.Get updated news from the City representative the fourth Wednesday of each Month (July 27).Meal and a Movie is the last Friday of the month (July 29). Cost $4, reservations required.July MenuFriday, July 22 – Crispy fish tacos with coleslaw, fried potatoes, pineapple pudding cakeMonday, July 25 – lemon garlic pork loin, rotini alfredo, steamed asparagus, strawberry cobbler barWednesday, July 27 – Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes, carrots, maraschino cherry cakeFriday, July 29 – Fish and chips, creamy coleslaw, cornbread, blueberry cheesecake dessert Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Solon Economist To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCarl FrederickDelivering emergency services fasterBeef Days is this weekend!Pageant held for Great Jones County Fair queenBetween the lines: Reasons to be very proudMount Vernon Lisbon Community Theatre presents The Drowsy ChaperoneFirst responders searching for youth in drowning incident at PalisadesATV/UTV supporters celebrate new lawSpringville softball - Class 1A regional semi-final: Never backing down from a fightAnamosa baseball: Feeling the heat Images Videos