In-house dining Wednesdays at the Solon Methodist Church. Call 319-624-2251 by Noon on Mondays for reservations or to schedule deliveries (Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10:00 a.m.-Noon).

Join us for Bingo and Cards on in-house dining Wednesdays. Bingo at 10:30 and cards after lunch.

Blood Pressure Clinic will be August 3.

Get updated news from the City representative the fourth Wednesday of each Month (July 27).

Meal and a Movie is the last Friday of the month (July 29). Cost $4, reservations required.

July Menu

Friday, July 22 – Crispy fish tacos with coleslaw, fried potatoes, pineapple pudding cake

Monday, July 25 – lemon garlic pork loin, rotini alfredo, steamed asparagus, strawberry cobbler bar

Wednesday, July 27 – Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes, carrots, maraschino cherry cake

Friday, July 29 – Fish and chips, creamy coleslaw, cornbread, blueberry cheesecake dessert

