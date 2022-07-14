In-house dining Wednesdays at the Solon Methodist Church. Call 319-624-2251 by Noon on Mondays for reservations or to schedule deliveries (Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10:00 a.m.-Noon).

Join us for Bingo and Cards on in-house dining Wednesdays. Bingo at 10:30 and cards after lunch.

Blood Pressure Clinic will be August 3.

Tyson from Solon Retirement Village will be the guest speaker Wednesday, July 20.

Get updated news from the City representative the fourth Wednesday of each Month (July 27).

Meal and a Movie is the last Friday of the month (July 29). Cost $4, reservations required.

July Menu

Friday, July 15 – Smoked onion sausage, pierogi casserole, German cucumber salad, swirl cake

Monday, July 18 – Italian lasagna, Caesar salad, garlic toast, frosted banana bar

Wednesday, July 20 – Hot beef sundae, mixed vegetable, candy bar cheesecake

Friday, July 22 – Crispy fish tacos with coleslaw, fried potatoes, pineapple pudding cake

Monday, July 25 – lemon garlic pork loin, rotini alfredo, steamed asparagus, strawberry cobbler bar

Wednesday, July 27 – Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes, carrots, maraschino cherry cake

Friday, July 29 – Fish and chips, creamy coleslaw, cornbread, blueberry cheesecake dessert

