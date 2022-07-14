July Solon Senior Dining Jul 14, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In-house dining Wednesdays at the Solon Methodist Church. Call 319-624-2251 by Noon on Mondays for reservations or to schedule deliveries (Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10:00 a.m.-Noon).Join us for Bingo and Cards on in-house dining Wednesdays. Bingo at 10:30 and cards after lunch.Blood Pressure Clinic will be August 3.Tyson from Solon Retirement Village will be the guest speaker Wednesday, July 20.Get updated news from the City representative the fourth Wednesday of each Month (July 27).Meal and a Movie is the last Friday of the month (July 29). Cost $4, reservations required.July MenuFriday, July 15 – Smoked onion sausage, pierogi casserole, German cucumber salad, swirl cakeMonday, July 18 – Italian lasagna, Caesar salad, garlic toast, frosted banana barWednesday, July 20 – Hot beef sundae, mixed vegetable, candy bar cheesecakeFriday, July 22 – Crispy fish tacos with coleslaw, fried potatoes, pineapple pudding cakeMonday, July 25 – lemon garlic pork loin, rotini alfredo, steamed asparagus, strawberry cobbler barWednesday, July 27 – Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes, carrots, maraschino cherry cakeFriday, July 29 – Fish and chips, creamy coleslaw, cornbread, blueberry cheesecake dessert Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Solon Economist To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew vet clinic open in Mount VernonMark Bradley ForesterDennis TeymerOberbreckling named grand marshalSwimming not recommended at Lake Macbride beach due to E. coliMidland baseball - Class 1A district quarter-final: Pulling a last-inning stunnerAnamosa softball: All about Mady MeekerHeritage Days events tonight, Friday, SaturdayLawton named new chamber directorATV/UTV supporters celebrate new law Images Videos