July Solon Senior Dining Jul 7, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In-house dining Wednesdays at the Solon Methodist Church. Call 319-624-2251 by Noon on Mondays for reservations or to schedule deliveries (Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10:00 a.m.-Noon).Join us for Bingo and Cards on in-house dining Wednesdays. Bingo at 10:30 and cards after lunch.Foot Clinic is Thursday, July 14. Reservations required, call 319-624-2251 for information.Blood Pressure Clinic will be August 3.Tyson from Solon Retirement Village will be the guest speaker Wednesday, July 20.Get updated news from the City representative the fourth Wednesday of each Month (July 27).Meal and a Movie is the last Friday of the month (July 29). Cost $4, reservations required.July MenuFriday, July 8 – Lemon pepper tilapia, macaroni corn bake, seasonal vegetable, fresh fruitMonday, July 11 – Philly steak sandwich, French fries, sweet corn salad, seasonal fresh fruitWednesday, July 13 – Classic meatloaf, mashed potatoes, chalet garlic buttered vegetables, turtle brownie (sponsored meal: Ruzicka’s)Friday, July 15 – Smoked onion sausage, pierogi casserole, German cucumber salad, swirl cakeMonday, July 18 – Italian lasagna, Caesar salad, garlic toast, frosted banana barWednesday, July 20 – Hot beef sundae, mixed vegetable, candy bar cheesecakeFriday, July 22 – Crispy fish tacos with coleslaw, fried potatoes, pineapple pudding cakeMonday, July 25 – lemon garlic pork loin, rotini alfredo, steamed asparagus, strawberry cobbler barWednesday, July 27 – Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes, carrots, maraschino cherry cakeFriday, July 29 – Fish and chips, creamy coleslaw, cornbread, blueberry cheesecake dessert Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Solon Economist To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHocking discusses small-school appeal: Retiring superintendent reflects on careerFireworks allowed in Solon, for a brief periodFourth of July activitiesSwimming not recommended at Lake Macbride beach due to E. coliATV/UTV supporters celebrate new lawSpringville softball: Playing right with No. 1Anamosa baseball: North division champs!Coin flip decides grant recipientsAnamosa softball: Working some serious overtimeAnamosa starting Citizens’ Fire Academy: Department hopes to educate, inspire interest in joining department Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.