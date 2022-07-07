Solon Senior Support is a non-profit volunteer group helping Solon-area senior citizens. Please call Jill Weetman at 319-624-2773 to request our services or to volunteer to help others.
What’s new in July?
NEW Speakers’ Series starting Friday, July 8, 10-11:00 a.m. at the Solon Public Library
We will have speakers sharing their expertise, talents, and skills – all geared toward older adults. There will be time to ask questions, and for discussion.
July 8 – Cami Rasmussen, City Administrator. Cami will share the latest updates on City news and answer questions regarding city plans.
July 15 – Taylor Weetman, OTD-Occupational Therapist. Taylor will share information on how to be safe in your home and prevent falls.
July 22 – Solon Towncrest Pharmacy – Amy Jackson, PharmD. Amy will discuss medication issues for older adults.
July 29 – Jeff Kellbach, Aging Specialist, Johnson County Social Services. Jeff will share his wealth of knowledge on programs in the county that benefit senior citizens.
You will not want to miss the important information these experts have to share! Call Cindy at Senior Transport (319-360-3279) if you need a ride to the library.
Alert Iowa
Johnson County Emergency Notification System (JCENS) is a mass-notification service provided by the State of Iowa. JCENS gives Johnson County the ability to send out mass notifications regarding emergency or general events. These messages can be sent to specific locations or county-wide. Residents can also select to receive warnings on their mobile phone. This is a free opt-in service available to all Johnson County residents.
There are three ways to sign up to receive alerts:
Create a profile and sign up online for Johnson Alerts at https://www.smart911.com/
Download the Smart911 app available in the Apple App Store or Google Play
Text JohnsonIA to 67283
Iowa news regarding older adults
Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law on June 15 that attaches criminal penalties to elder abuse in Iowa. The law sets new mandatory minimums for the abuse of an “older individual,” defined as someone 60 or older. Penalties range from a simple misdemeanor to a Class D felony and cover a range of abuse from physical assault to financial exploitation.
Reynolds signed the bill at the Highland Ridge Senior Living Community in Williamsburg. “The safety and well being of older Iowans is so very important,” she said. “And this bill provides greater reassurance that there will be consequences for those who target and harm them.”
Groups that advocated for the bill said Iowa’s previous laws weren’t strong enough to allow law enforcement officers to charge those who abuse and take advantage of elderly Iowans.
The new law also creates a new charge for the financial exploitation of older Iowans. “Abuse doesn’t always mean physical. It can also mean financial crimes,” Reynolds said. “And this bill also establishes criminal penalties for those that target older individuals for that purpose.” This bill passed both the Iowa House and Senate unanimously and went into effect on July 1. Iowa is the last state in the nation to adopt this law.
Pickleball update
We are working with the Pickleball Club of Johnson County to add three courts at the Solon United Methodist Church Family Life Center! Watch for updates!
What is Zumba?
A fun cardio dance workout with great music! Zumba meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-10:00 a.m. at the Solon United Methodist Church Family Life Center (use the back (west) door). The class is taught by the fantastic Rebecca Donovan and is FREE! Bring a water bottle and be ready to have some fun! Donations to Solon Senior Support to cover the cost of gym rental are gladly accepted.
Free blood pressure check
Johnson County Public Health is conducting a free blood pressure clinic at the Solon United Methodist Church the first Wednesday of every month at 11:00 a.m.-12:00 noon.
Coffee and Conversations/Chair Yoga
Coffee, treats, and conversation start at 9:00 a.m., Chair Yoga at 10:00 a.m. every Wednesday at the Solon Public Library. Chair yoga is a beneficial form of yoga for any fitness level from active seniors to those recovering from an injury. Chair yoga has the following benefits for older adults: low impact on joints, improves flexibility, and stress reduction. Certified instructor Julie Ellen will lead a free hour-long class from 10-11:00 a.m. Starting Monday, August 1, Julie will lead a second class every Monday, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Also starting in August, we will share a recipe from the treats brought to coffee time – our first recipe will be Marcele’s brownies!
Senior Transport
Need a ride to a medical appointment or somewhere in town? We have volunteers who will give you a free ride! Give Cindy Jensen, transportation coordinator, a call to enroll and set up your rides at 319-360-3279.
Solon Community Center activities
Pickleball: Outdoor courts at SNRA can be used
Yoga: Tuesdays, 6-7:00 p.m. $10 drop in or $48 for the six-week session. Bring a yoga mat. Meets at the Timber Dome at the Solon Nature and Recreation Area.