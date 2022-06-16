JOHNSON COUNTY — Most Johnson County governmental departments and offices will be closed on Monday, June 20, 2022, in observance of Juneteenth.
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, 2 ½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation, Union soldiers sailed into Galveston, Texas, and read aloud the order, freeing a quarter of a million slaves who were residing in the state.
Detailed schedule changes follow.
Ambulance: Johnson County Ambulance Service (JCAS) will be available for routine and emergency response. The JCAS billing and administrative offices will be closed. Emergency services remain available 365 days a year. In an emergency, residents should always dial 911.
Conservation: The Conservation administrative office and Education Center will be closed. All conservation areas will remain open and park rangers will be on duty.
Emergency Management: The Emergency Management Agency (EMA) administrative office will be closed, but emergency services remain available 365 days a year. In an emergency residents should always dial 911. For non-emergency matters call 319-356-6700.
Medical Examiner: The Medical Examiner Department (JCME) will be available for emergency response. JCME administrative offices will be closed. JCME should be contacted via the 24-hour pager service by calling 563-244-0054.
Secondary Roads: The Secondary Roads administrative offices will be closed. Road crews will be available for emergency response if necessary.
Sheriff’s Office: The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Administrative, Civil and Records divisions will be closed. All other services will operate as normal and be available for routine and emergency response.
State offices located in County buildings: The Clerk of Court, located in the Johnson County Courthouse, 417 S. Clinton Street in Iowa City, will be open regular business hours. The Courthouse will also be open and court hearings will occur as usual.
The Department of Human Services and Juvenile Court Services, both located in the Johnson County Health and Human Services Building, 855 S. Dubuque Street in Iowa City, will be open regular hours.