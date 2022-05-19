TAMA– The Spartan boys track and field team championed the WaMaC Conference JV Meet on Monday, May 9, with 155 points besting teams from Center Point-Urbana (91), Benton Community (82), Mount Vernon (75), South Tama (69), Vinton-Shellsburg (60), Marion (54), Williamsburg (50), Clear Creek-Amana (42), Independence (29) and West Delaware (22).
“We were very pleased with our performance,” Coach Mark Sovers announced. “We were able to show the balance and depth that helped us be successful throughout the season, this is a credit to our athletes. The athletes did a great job of developing and displaying the most important qualities of being successful, the way you treat people and developing positive relationships. It is a credit to them to have this show through in their performance at the end of the season. We are proud of the journey they were able to go on this year to be the best version of who they are.”
Coach Sovers went on to praise the performances of Carter Grimm in the shot put; Mason Scott in the discus; the shuttle hurdle team of Ben Duckett, Charlie Karam, Jordan Schmidt and Cole Carney; Brayden Moore in the 100-meter dash; the quartet of Ryan Walsh, Gavin Sieverding, Grant Knipper and Grant Bumsted in the distance medley relay; the 200-meter dash performance of Connor Patrick; and the relay efforts in the 4x100 and 4x400 of Milo Ashbacker, Brayden Moore, Zach Capper and Nash Kotar and Grant Knipper, Charlie Brandt, Ty Bell and Keenan Kruse respectively.
Results from the WaMaC Conference JV Meet, courtesy of Kauder Racing, from May 9:
Long jump: 9. Jordan Schmidt 16-3.75, 11. Nash Kotar 15-9.5.
Shot put: 1. Carter Grimm 43-5 (10), 3. Cayden Knipper 41-3 (6), 5. Mason Scott 37-10, 6. Josh O’Neill 37-10.
Discus: 1. Scott 123-7 (10), 4. Grant Wilson 111-5 (6), 9. Trevor Meyers 95-9, 15. Jackson Link 87-10.
800m SMR: 3. Karsyn Regennitter, Charlie Karam, Brycen Miller, Eddie Johnson 1:47.89 (6), 15. Jace Janssen, Barrett Scade, Grant Knipper, Gavin Sieverding 1:55.14.
3,200m: 2. Brick Kabela 11:38.67 (8), Colin Bumsted 12:08.01 (6).
4x800m: 3. Wyatt Applegarth, Maddox Shipley, Matthew Tvedte, Gabe Nicholson 9:54.72 (6).
Shuttle hurdle: 1. Ben Duckett, Charlie Karam, Jordan Schmidt, Cole Carney 1:11.62 (10).
100m: 1. Brayden Moore 12.12 (10), 3. Connor Patrick 12.30 (6), 15. Janssen 13.20.
1,600m DMR: 1. Ryan Walsh, Gavin Sieverding, Knipper, Grant Bumsted 4:09.98 (10).
400m: 18. Noah Kottenstette 1:04.62, 24. Pierce Cummings 1:06.36.
4x200: 7. Oliver Owens, Johnson, Ty Bell, Carney 1:44.64 (2).
110m hurdle: 4. Ben Duckett 18.77 (5), 5. Charlie Brandt 19.01 (4), 8. Schmidt 21.18.
800m: 4. Applegarth 2:20.48 (5), 11. C. Bumsted 2:33.60, 13. Nicholson 2:39.36.
200m: 1. Patrick 24.56 (10), 2. Walsh 24.86 (8), 8. Scade 25.73.
400m hurdle: 3. Brandt 1:03.65 (6), 10. Schmidt 1:09.89.
1,600m: 5. C. Bumsted 5:37.45 (4).
4x100: 1. Milo Ashbacker, Moore, Zach Capper, Nash Kotar 46.11 (10), 12. Karam, Owens, Regennitter, Johnson 51.27.
4x400: 2. Knipper, Brandt, Bell, Keenan Kruse 3:53.69 (8), 7. Shipley, G. Bumsted, Kottenstette, Tvedte 4:03.34.