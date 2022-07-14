SOLON — Coach Kevin Miller and North Dakota State University quarterback Cam Miller are being recognized as the 2022 Beef Days Celebrity Grand Marshals for all of their hard work, and for making our community proud.
Kevin, the son of Maury (deceased) and Joyce Miller, grew up in and graduated from Solon. “My father and grandfather also graduated from Solon,” he noted. Kevin and his wife Nichole have a daughter, McKenna, and son Cam. He is very proud of the football program’s sustained success and most proud of the contributions the Spartans’ former players are making in their respective communities. “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to coach alongside tremendous players and coaches,” he said.
“Without question,” he said, “the parade is my favorite Beef Days tradition. I enjoy watching the Solon community come together and celebrate the many accomplishments and traditions we’ve experienced.”
Cam, a 2020 graduate of Solon High School, said he was fortunate enough to compete in several sports throughout high school. He earned an athletic scholarship to play football at North Dakota State where he has played in more than 20 games for the Bison, was named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference Honor Roll as a freshman and sophomore and was an integral part of the Bisons capturing their ninth Division I FCS National Championship (2021).
Cam’s favorite Beef Days tradition is the hay bale toss. “I’ve always enjoyed watching the community of Solon come together to watch this unique event.”